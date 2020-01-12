Report: Manager seriously considering signing Aston Villa player he described as ‘incredible’

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish is reportedly wanted by Manchester City.

According to Metro, Aston Villa star Jack Grealish is on the radar of Manchester City.

It has been reported that City manager Pep Guardiola wants to sign a box-to-box midfielder in the summer of 2020, and that Grealish is under “serious consideration” at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola is quoted as saying by Metro that the 24-year-old attacking midfielder was “incredible” during the Premier League game between the Citizens and the Villans back in October 2019.

Metro has claimed that City will face competition for the services of Grealish - who can also operate as a winger - from Manchester United, who will make a bid for him at the end of the season.

Good signing for Manchester City?

Grealish is a very good and dynamic attacking player who is only 24 years of age, and he can still be coached into a better footballer.

Guardiola is known for getting the best out of young players, and given Grealish’s youthful vigour and his style of play, he would be a good signing for City.