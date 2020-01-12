Report: Liverpool player set to leave Anfield on loan, he was on the bench last night

Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips is set to move back to Stuttgart.

According to Goal, Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips is set for a return to German side Stuttgart, joining on loan until the end of the season.

It's claimed that the centre back is all set for a move back to Germany, having only spent a few weeks back at Anfield.

Phillips spent the first half of the season on loan at the 2.Bundesliga side, but was recalled late in December in order to ease Jurgen Klopp's defensive woes.

He started against Everton in the FA Cup last weekend, turning in a strong performance, and was even on the bench against Tottenham Hotspur last night.

Yet now, the 22-year-old is heading back to Stuttgart, with Jurgen Klopp keen to give him more exposure to regular first-team football.

Phillips offered cover behind Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the Liverpool defence, with Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip both out through injury.

Even additional cover Fabinho was out, but with all three set to return, Phillips has now been freed up to move on - and he'll be hoping to impress in the second half of the season, giving himself a chance to play for the Liverpool first team next season.