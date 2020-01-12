Quick links

Leicester City

Premier League

Report: Leicester City enquire about £27m Manchester United player, replacement for £60m star

Subhankar Mondal
Referee Chris Kavanagh speaks to Luke Shaw of Manchester United and Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leicester City are reportedly interested in Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw.

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 01, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

According to The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 67, January 12, 2020), Leicester City are interested in signing Luke Shaw from Manchester United in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Leicester have made an enquiry for the 24-year-old left-back amid interest in Ben Chilwell from Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Chelsea.

The report has added that signing left-back Shaw would allow the Foxes to sell Chilwell, with City and Chelsea ready to pay £60 million for the 23-year-old England international.

 

Bad deal for Leicester City?

While £60m is a lot of money to pay for a 23-year-old, it would still be a bad deal for Leicester to replace Chilwell with Shaw.

There is no doubt that Shaw is extremely talented, but the 24-year-old left-back has really not progressed in recent seasons at United.

True, the former Southampton man is still only 24 and Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers could coach him into a better player, but it would still be a risk for the Foxes, especially if they are keen on finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season and in the coming years.

Shaw joined United from Southampton in the summer of 2014 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £27 million.

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal pushes Luke Shaw of Manchester United as referee Chris Kavanagh speaks to them both during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch