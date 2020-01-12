Report: Leicester City enquire about £27m Manchester United player, replacement for £60m star

Leicester City are reportedly interested in Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw.

According to The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 67, January 12, 2020), Leicester City are interested in signing Luke Shaw from Manchester United in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Leicester have made an enquiry for the 24-year-old left-back amid interest in Ben Chilwell from Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Chelsea.

The report has added that signing left-back Shaw would allow the Foxes to sell Chilwell, with City and Chelsea ready to pay £60 million for the 23-year-old England international.

Bad deal for Leicester City?

While £60m is a lot of money to pay for a 23-year-old, it would still be a bad deal for Leicester to replace Chilwell with Shaw.

There is no doubt that Shaw is extremely talented, but the 24-year-old left-back has really not progressed in recent seasons at United.

True, the former Southampton man is still only 24 and Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers could coach him into a better player, but it would still be a risk for the Foxes, especially if they are keen on finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season and in the coming years.

Shaw joined United from Southampton in the summer of 2014 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £27 million.