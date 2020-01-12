Quick links

Report: David Moyes holds secret meeting with West Ham transfer target, player’s decision

Subhankar Mondal
Marouane Fellaini #25 of Shandong Luneng celebrates after scoring his team's goal during the 2019 China Super League between Beijing Guoan and Shandong Luneng at Beijing Workers Stadium on...
West Ham United are reportedly interested in Marouane Fellaini.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 12, 2020), West Ham United manager David Moyes held a “secret meeting” with Shandong Luneng Taishan midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

It has been reported that West Ham boss Moyes held a meeting with his former Manchester United and Everton player in London last week.

The report has added that despite the meeting, the 32-year-old will stay in China and may even sign a new two-year contract with his club.

Sky Sports recently reported that West Ham are interested in securing the services of the 32-year-old Belgium international.

 

Unlikely West Ham United transfer

Fellaini and Moyes know each other well, having worked together first at Everton and then at United.

However, it is hard to see the Belgian leave his lucrative deal in China and move to a West Ham side who are fighting for survival in the Premier League this season.

According to Sky Sports, Fellaini is earning £200,000 per week as salary in China, and it is hard to see the Hammers match that wage for the 32-year-old.

David Moyes the manager of West Ham United looks on during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United at Bramall Lane on January 10, 2020 in Sheffield, United...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

