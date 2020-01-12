Report: David Moyes holds secret meeting with West Ham transfer target, player’s decision

West Ham United are reportedly interested in Marouane Fellaini.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 12, 2020), West Ham United manager David Moyes held a “secret meeting” with Shandong Luneng Taishan midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

It has been reported that West Ham boss Moyes held a meeting with his former Manchester United and Everton player in London last week.

The report has added that despite the meeting, the 32-year-old will stay in China and may even sign a new two-year contract with his club.

Sky Sports recently reported that West Ham are interested in securing the services of the 32-year-old Belgium international.

Unlikely West Ham United transfer

Fellaini and Moyes know each other well, having worked together first at Everton and then at United.

However, it is hard to see the Belgian leave his lucrative deal in China and move to a West Ham side who are fighting for survival in the Premier League this season.

According to Sky Sports, Fellaini is earning £200,000 per week as salary in China, and it is hard to see the Hammers match that wage for the 32-year-old.