Report: Crystal Palace join race for a player Roy Hodgson has managed before

England manager Roy Hodgson looks on as Glen Johnson, Danny Welbeck and Ashley Young warm up during the England Training session on May 24, 2012 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester,...
Manchester United’s Ashley Young is reportedly on Crystal Palace’s radar.

England manager Roy Hodgson (L) talks with Ashley Young during an England training session at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2012 in London, England.

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace are interested in signing Ashley Young from Manchester United in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Palace have joined Lazio and Inter Milan in the race for the 34-year-old, who can operate as a winger or as a full-back.

Italian giants Inter have offered the England international an 18-month deal, while United want the former Watford and Aston Villa star to put pen to paper on a new one-year contract, according to the report.

 

Unlikely Crystal Palace transfer

While Palace manager Roy Hodgson has worked with Young when he was the England boss, it is hard to see the 34-year-old leave United for the Eagles this month.

True, Young is struggling for playing time at Old Trafford and has played only 12 times in the Premier League and just thrice in the Europa League so far this season (according to WhoScored), but with Inter reportedly interested in him, he is very unlikely to choose the Eagles over the Nerazzurri.

Ashley Young of Manchester United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on January 4, 2020 in Wolverhampton, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

