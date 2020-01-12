Report: Crystal Palace join race for a player Roy Hodgson has managed before

Manchester United’s Ashley Young is reportedly on Crystal Palace’s radar.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Palace have joined Lazio and Inter Milan in the race for the 34-year-old, who can operate as a winger or as a full-back.

Italian giants Inter have offered the England international an 18-month deal, while United want the former Watford and Aston Villa star to put pen to paper on a new one-year contract, according to the report.

Unlikely Crystal Palace transfer

While Palace manager Roy Hodgson has worked with Young when he was the England boss, it is hard to see the 34-year-old leave United for the Eagles this month.

True, Young is struggling for playing time at Old Trafford and has played only 12 times in the Premier League and just thrice in the Europa League so far this season (according to WhoScored), but with Inter reportedly interested in him, he is very unlikely to choose the Eagles over the Nerazzurri.