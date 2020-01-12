Report: Chelsea make staggering demand for 26-year-old after Aston Villa asked about him

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi was wanted by Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

According to The Sun, Aston Villa have been left stunned by Chelsea's £45million demands for 26-year-old striker Michy Batshuayi.

It's claimed that Villa and Crystal Palace were both looking to sign Batshuayi, but they are 'reeling' after being told by the Blues that he will cost a staggering £45million.

Chelsea allegedly won't let Batshuayi go out on loan again after spells at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Palace, but their valuation seems ambitious.

Batshuayi has just 18 months left on his contract, and whilst it's clear that selling in January does sometimes add a premium and Chelsea need to find a replacement, £45million seems far beyond his current value.

Villa won't pay that kind of money and can't take him on loan anyway after signing Danny Drinkwater, whilst Palace – who signed Cenk Tosun on Friday – may have already moved on.

Given his bit-part role at Chelsea and the limited time on his contract, fans may have been expecting around to pay around half of that £45million fee.

That won't be happening unless Chelsea have a major change of heart, and leave Batshuayi facing another few months sat on the Blues bench as his time with Chelsea continues to disappoint.