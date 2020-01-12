Quick links

Aston Villa

Crystal Palace

Premier League

Report: Aston Villa’s chances of signing 29-year-old striker

Subhankar Mondal
Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace reacts during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on December 16, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa have been linked with Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace.

Steam rises from Christian Benteke of Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on December 16, 2019 in London, United...

According to The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 67, January 12, 2020), Aston Villa are unlikely to sign Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window.

A recent report in The Telegraph claimed that Villa are interested in signing the former Liverpool striker, but Premier League rivals Palace have told the Villains that they only want to sell the Belgium international.

 

The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 67, January 12, 2020) has reported that although the 29-year-old would be an “ideal” replacement for the injured Wesley in Dean Smith’s team, Villa are facing "serious issues” regarding Financial Fair Play, and with the Eagles likely to demand a large transfer fee, they will not able to bring him back to Villa Park.

Belgian outfit Club Brugge are reported to have made an enquiry about Benteke.

Going back to Aston Villa?

Benteke was a success during his time at Villa, but the former Liverpool striker has been out of form for a while now.

While the Villans could do with a proven goalscorer for the second half of the season, they need someone better than the Belgian and someone who is in form.

Matt Ryan of Brighton and Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace shake hands after the martch during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch