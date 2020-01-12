Report: Aston Villa’s chances of signing 29-year-old striker

Aston Villa have been linked with Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace.

According to The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 67, January 12, 2020), Aston Villa are unlikely to sign Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window.

A recent report in The Telegraph claimed that Villa are interested in signing the former Liverpool striker, but Premier League rivals Palace have told the Villains that they only want to sell the Belgium international.

The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 67, January 12, 2020) has reported that although the 29-year-old would be an “ideal” replacement for the injured Wesley in Dean Smith’s team, Villa are facing "serious issues” regarding Financial Fair Play, and with the Eagles likely to demand a large transfer fee, they will not able to bring him back to Villa Park.

Belgian outfit Club Brugge are reported to have made an enquiry about Benteke.

Going back to Aston Villa?

Benteke was a success during his time at Villa, but the former Liverpool striker has been out of form for a while now.

While the Villans could do with a proven goalscorer for the second half of the season, they need someone better than the Belgian and someone who is in form.