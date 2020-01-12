Quick links

Report: Arteta wants Arsenal to sign playmaker once branded 'the new Ozil'

Olly Dawes
Manager Mikel Arteta of Arsenal FC reaction during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal are reportedly keen on AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu.

GEWISS STADIUM, BERGAMO, ITALY - 2019

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are interested in signing AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu, with Mikel Arteta interested.

It's believed that Milan are ready to loan out Calhanoglu this month, with the player himself keen to move on in order to pay first-team football ahead of EURO 2020.

Arsenal are thought to be keen, with Arteta believed to be interested in luring Calhanoglu to the Emirates Stadium on a deal until the end of the season.

 

Calhanoglu, 25, was highly rated at Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, dazzling fans with his stunning free kick and long-range shooting ability.

A 2017 move to Milan followed, but he has only managed 14 goals and 24 assists in 109 games for the Serie A side, proving to be something of a disappointment.

The Turkish playmaker hasn't quite lived up to expectations, and it's a surprise to hear that Arteta may want him to arrive at the Emirates Stadium.

Manager Mikel Arteta of Arsenal FC reaction during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Calhanoglu can play in from the left but lacks pace, so getting him in central areas is key in order to unlock his ability to strike the ball – but Mesut Ozil plays in that number 10 role for Arsenal.

Ironically, Calhanoglu's former Leverkusen boss Roger Schmidt suggested to Goal in 2015 that the playmaker was 'the new Ozil', backing him to become a world star just like the Arsenal man.

That hasn't really happened, but if Arteta gets his way, the pair could end up playing together for the Gunners.

Hakan Calhanoglu of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Parma Calcio and AC Milan at Stadio Ennio Tardini on December 1, 2019 in Parma, Italy.

