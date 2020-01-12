Report: Arsenal want in-demand Rangers teenager, new Ibrox contract on table

Glasgow Rangers teenager Leon King is reportedly wanted by Arsenal and Newcastle United among other clubs.

Arsenal and Newcastle United are interested in signing Rangers youngster Leon King, according to The Scottish Sun.

It has been reported that Premier League trio Arsenal, Newcastle and Leicester City are interested in securing the services of Rangers defender King.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are also reported to want the 15-year-old from Rangers.

King turned down an initial offer from Rangers, who have now put an improved deal on the table, which the youngster is considering, according to the report, which has added that the two parties are still some way off from reaching an agreement.

King will turn 16 this week, and it is clear that the Rangers youngster has a bright future ahead of him.

While it makes sense for the teenager’s representatives to get the best deal possible from Rangers, it must be considered that the Gers have a very good academy where he will progress and develop in the coming years.

At this stage of his growth and development as a footballer, King needs a club which will give him the best facilities to get better.