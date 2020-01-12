Report: Arsenal and West Ham want 22-year-old goalkeeper, club standing firm

Arsenal and West Ham United are reportedly keen on Ionut Radu.

According to FC Inter News, Arsenal and West Ham United have both asked about deals for Inter Milan goalkeeper Ionut Radu.

It's claimed that the two Premier League teams, as well as Fiorentina, Torino and Nice, have targeted Radu for a permanent move this month.

However, Inter would only be interested in loaning him out for the rest of the season with no purchase clause, and will under no circumstances sell the Romanian this month.

Inter don't seem too happy that Genoa – where Radu is currently on loan – have now signed Mattia Perin, leaving Radu on the sidelines despite a decent campaign.

Inter are now working on sending Radu elsewhere, but Arsenal and West Ham seemingly won't be signing him given their desire to sign him permanently.

Radu, 22, has been involved in a bizarre transfer situation with Inter, as they signed him before loaning him out to Genoa, and after his loan became permanent last summer, Inter activated their buy-back clause and loaned him straight back to...yep, Genoa again.

Having starred at the Under-21 European Championships over the summer, Radu has shown what a talented stopper he is, and it's no great surprise that he's attracted Premier League interest.

However, Arsenal do already have Bernd Leno and Emiliano Martinez, so it's unclear just why the Gunners would be prioritising a move for Radu this month.

West Ham is a little more understandable given their issues between the sticks, but with the English sides seeking permanent deals, it seems unlikely he will be on the move this month.