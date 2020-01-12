Report: Arsenal and Newcastle among four Premier League clubs to target Belgian defender

Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United and West Ham United have all been linked with Christian Kabasele.

According to Foot Mercato in France, Watford are planning to hand Christian Kabasele a new contract – but there's interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

It's claimed that Kabasele will be offered a three-year extension at Vicarage Road, as his current deal expires in 18 months, so Watford want him tied to a new deal until 2024.

However, Watford's upturn in form under Nigel Pearson means Kabasele is attracting major interest from Premier League rivals, with four clubs linked.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United and West Ham United are all thought to be keen on Kabasele, in a rumour which does have a hint of 'agent story' about it.

With Watford ready to hand Kabasele a new deal, this may just be a ploy to speed that process up, leaking alleged interest from big sides to force Watford's hand.

Kabasele turns 29 next month, so it's hard to see the likes of Arsenal or Manchester United throwing big money at the Belgian in an effort to sign him.

A move to Newcastle seems a little sideways right now, with West Ham maybe the most realistic destination given some concerns over Issa Diop's future.

Watford will want that new deal sorted no matter what, and fans may be shouldn't worry too much about the prospect of him moving on.