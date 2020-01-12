Report: Ancelotti wants 28-year-old at Everton, he's been offered to Spurs in swap deal

Everton are being linked with Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino.

According to Sky Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio, Everton are keen on Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino after he was offered to Tottenham Hotspur.

It's claimed that Carlo Ancelotti is eyeing up a move for the Uruguayan this month, having taking a liking to him during his time managing against Vecino as Napoli boss.

Inter have already offered Vecino to Spurs in an attempt to engineer a part-exchange deal for Christian Eriksen, but it's unclear whether they're interested in that.

Ancelotti may yet swoop in and give Vecino a move to the Premier League anyway, with Everton possibly eyeing reinforcements this month.

Vecino, 28, impressed in Italy with Fiorentina, earning him a 2017 switch to Inter where he has notched 10 goals in 80 appearances.

A technically-proficient holding midfielder known for his passing and recycling of possession, whilst he reads the game well and has that Uruguayan bite in front of the back four.

He's not particularly exciting, he isn't the most mobile midfielder of all time and he won't make headlines, but he could be a a strong character to bring into the Everton midfield.

With questions over Gylfi Sigurdsson's future and injury woes for Andre Gomes and Jean Philippe-Gbamin, Vecino would be able to slot into Ancelotti's midfield, but Tottenham could yet have a say in this one.