Report: Ancelotti wants 28-year-old at Everton, he's been offered to Spurs in swap deal

Carlo Ancelotti of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on January 11, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Everton are being linked with Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino.

Matias Vecino of FC Internazionale Milano during the Italian Serie A match between Internazionale v Genoa at the San Siro on December 21, 2019 in Milan Italy

According to Sky Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio, Everton are keen on Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino after he was offered to Tottenham Hotspur.

It's claimed that Carlo Ancelotti is eyeing up a move for the Uruguayan this month, having taking a liking to him during his time managing against Vecino as Napoli boss.

Inter have already offered Vecino to Spurs in an attempt to engineer a part-exchange deal for Christian Eriksen, but it's unclear whether they're interested in that.

 

Ancelotti may yet swoop in and give Vecino a move to the Premier League anyway, with Everton possibly eyeing reinforcements this month.

Vecino, 28, impressed in Italy with Fiorentina, earning him a 2017 switch to Inter where he has notched 10 goals in 80 appearances.

A technically-proficient holding midfielder known for his passing and recycling of possession, whilst he reads the game well and has that Uruguayan bite in front of the back four.

Carlo Ancelotti of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on January 11, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

He's not particularly exciting, he isn't the most mobile midfielder of all time and he won't make headlines, but he could be a a strong character to bring into the Everton midfield.

With questions over Gylfi Sigurdsson's future and injury woes for Andre Gomes and Jean Philippe-Gbamin, Vecino would be able to slot into Ancelotti's midfield, but Tottenham could yet have a say in this one.

Matias Vecino of Inter of Milan in action during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Inter and FC Barcelona at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on December 10, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

