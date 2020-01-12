‘Rather have Janssen’: Some Tottenham fans react after hearing who they’ve been linked with

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke.

According to The Telegraph, Palace have offered former Aston Villa striker Benkete to Premier League rivals Tottenham.

Spurs are reportedly on the hunt for a new striker due to the injury to England international striker Harry Kane.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Benteke, and below are some of the best comments.

Does Crystal Palace think we are that desperate we’ll take Benteke off their hands. No Thank You!! — Deandre Seechan Thfc (@chooch1711) January 11, 2020

I’d rather have Janssen back than Benteke! — Gary (@garydonTHFC) January 11, 2020

I would rather they get Crouchy out of retirement. — Darren Pigott (@PigottDarren) January 10, 2020

STOP, NO — Jace Tucker (@JaceTucker1) January 10, 2020

Berahino maybe available too — Here’s Johnnie (@Heres__Johnnie) January 10, 2020

What a signing — George (@georgethelegend) January 10, 2020

No thanks — Alex_haff24 (@AHaff24) January 10, 2020

Stop before I start crying Ross — Sebastian (@SpursySebastian) January 10, 2020

Lol worst striker in prem yes please — Sammy Conway (@sammyhconway) January 10, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur should not sign Christian Benteke

While Benteke was brilliant during his time at Villa and scored 15 goals in the Premier League for Villa back in 2016-17, according to WhoScored, goals have dried up for the Belgium international striker in recent seasons.

The former Liverpool striker has not scored in 488 minutes of league football so far this campaign, while in 2018-19, he found the net just once in the league and scored three times in 2238 minutes of league football in 2017-18, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham should look at better strikers than Benteke in the January transfer window.