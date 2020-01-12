Quick links

‘Rather have Janssen’: Some Tottenham fans react after hearing who they’ve been linked with

Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace is shown a yellow card by referee Craig Pawson during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on...
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke.

According to The Telegraph, Palace have offered former Aston Villa striker Benkete to Premier League rivals Tottenham.

Spurs are reportedly on the hunt for a new striker due to the injury to England international striker Harry Kane.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Benteke, and below are some of the best comments.

 

Tottenham Hotspur should not sign Christian Benteke

While Benteke was brilliant during his time at Villa and scored 15 goals in the Premier League for Villa back in 2016-17, according to WhoScored, goals have dried up for the Belgium international striker in recent seasons.

The former Liverpool striker has not scored in 488 minutes of league football so far this campaign, while in 2018-19, he found the net just once in the league and scored three times in 2238 minutes of league football in 2017-18, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham should look at better strikers than Benteke in the January transfer window.

Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace reacts during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on December 16, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

