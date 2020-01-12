Quick links

'Outstanding', 'like the look of him': Some Rangers fans rave about 'elite-level' 18-year-old

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium
Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers were in friendly action today and Ibrox academy ace Nathan Patterson did superbly for the Light Blues.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been commenting on Twitter about Ibrox academy youngster Nathan Patterson's display in the mid-season friendly against Lokomotiv Tashkent in Dubai on Saturday.

The 18-year-old full-back was the only Rangers academy player to be named in the starting XI - James Maxwell and Kai Kennedy came off the bench in the second half - and was arguably one of the best Ibrox players on display throughout the full 90 minutes.

Patterson, who penned a new contract at Ibrox just a few weeks ago, was a constant menace for the Uzbek champions, constantly marauding up the right flank and causing no end of problems to the opposition defence.

Although Gerrard utilised two completely different XIs in each half, Patterson's impact was especially lauded given his young age - could the Gers be on the verge of another talented youngster breaking into the first team?

Here is what some Bears have been saying on social media about a player Graeme Murty has described as "elite-level" (Rangers News):

Rangers went in 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Jermain Defoe and Sheyi Ojo, before Steven Davis, James Tavernier and Greg Stewart's brace made light work of Tashkent en route to a 6-1 win.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates at full time during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

