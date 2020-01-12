'Outstanding', 'like the look of him': Some Rangers fans rave about 'elite-level' 18-year-old

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers were in friendly action today and Ibrox academy ace Nathan Patterson did superbly for the Light Blues.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been commenting on Twitter about Ibrox academy youngster Nathan Patterson's display in the mid-season friendly against Lokomotiv Tashkent in Dubai on Saturday.

The 18-year-old full-back was the only Rangers academy player to be named in the starting XI - James Maxwell and Kai Kennedy came off the bench in the second half - and was arguably one of the best Ibrox players on display throughout the full 90 minutes.

Subscribe

Patterson, who penned a new contract at Ibrox just a few weeks ago, was a constant menace for the Uzbek champions, constantly marauding up the right flank and causing no end of problems to the opposition defence.

Although Gerrard utilised two completely different XIs in each half, Patterson's impact was especially lauded given his young age - could the Gers be on the verge of another talented youngster breaking into the first team?

Here is what some Bears have been saying on social media about a player Graeme Murty has described as "elite-level" (Rangers News):

Nathan Patterson has looked very impressive down the right hand side so far. Maybe deserves to be involved for the Stranraer game? #Rangers — Grant Hendry (@gwhendry) 11 January 2020

Looking forward to young Patterson kicking on at rangers. Gonna be a top player — J Barr (@jbarr872) 11 January 2020

Like the look of him Alan, can defend but seems to glide past players like Hutton. Be good to see him getting a chance going forward. — Grant Hendry (@gwhendry) 11 January 2020

Nathan Patterson has been outstanding this 1st half for rangers think this boy is looking so good — True Blues Loyal®️™️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TrueBluesLoyal) 11 January 2020

Patterson a stand out there ⚪️ — ALL ABOUT THE RANGERS (@Foreverloyal7) 11 January 2020

Impressed with Rangers in that first half. Defensively solid, they've worked very hard could have been a little bit sharper maybe. Nathan Patterson excellent at right-back very solid and has been comfortable. Goals from Jermain Defoe and Sheji Ojo make it 2-0 at half-time. — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) 11 January 2020

No bad 1st half for Rangers, the boy Patterson looks a player. — John Wilson (@morelosmohawk) 11 January 2020

Good to see wee Patterson getting a game for Rangers. Hope he lives up to the potential — Jayo (@JasonnnOrr) 11 January 2020

He’s after tavs position — Ross young (@ross_ecosse) 11 January 2020

You were very good today. — Dean Hunter (@DeanHunter1101) 11 January 2020

Good to see a young player getting a chance. — goldfinch521 (@goldfinch521) 11 January 2020

Excellent player — Curtis (@1872Curtis) 11 January 2020

Rangers went in 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Jermain Defoe and Sheyi Ojo, before Steven Davis, James Tavernier and Greg Stewart's brace made light work of Tashkent en route to a 6-1 win.