Our View: Could London-born winger be reported mysterious player Leeds want?

Leeds United need to add a few attack-minded players to their squad this month following the departures of Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah.

Leeds United have lost two players in the transfer market this month – both Eddie Nketiah and Jack Clarke have returned to North London because of a lack of game time.

As a result, Leeds are seemingly now on the hunt in the market for some attacking refreshment, including a winger despite Clarke not featuring or being as important as Nketiah was this season.

Leeds Live have claimed that the automatic-chasers want to sign a Premier League winger who will be out-of-contract in the summer.

It hasn't been explained who the player could be, what club he may come from or what nationality he is, but the only two clues that can be followed up on is that he is a Premier League winger out-of-contract at the end of the season and he is 'young'.

Could the player Leeds be seemingly be targeting is Bournemouth's Jordan Ibe? Whilst it's not absolutely certain that it is him, he does fit the bill.

It could be argued what defines 'young' for a footballer, but Ibe is 24-year-old, which is still fairly young and someone who can fit that bill in that sense.

Added with that, the versatile attacker, who joined Bournemouth for £15 million from Liverpool in 2016 [BBC Sport], is out-of-contract at Dean Court in the summer. Another tick in the box!

Ibe has only played 47 minutes in the Premier League this season, for a Cherries side that is struggling, sitting in the relegation zone and dropping like a stone.

Added with that, last season he only started nine league games, scoring one goal and supplying one assist to his teammates [transfermarkt].

It has been two seasons of struggle for the London-born player and there's no doubt that he needs a spark back into his game.

Whether or not he is the mysterious winger Leeds want to sign, he is a player that does seemingly need to leave Bournemouth and drop down into the Championship in order to get some form back.

Not only that, he does seem like a player who Bielsa would target because he is a strong worker off the ball, pace in abundance and technically pretty strong.

And whether or not Leeds do or don't want him, he is a player the promotion chasers should target this month because he would be a smart signing.