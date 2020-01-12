Quick links

Sheffield Wednesday

Championship

Michael Vaughan taunts Leeds United, Clinton Morrison reacts to Sheffield Wednesday win

Subhankar Mondal
Julian Borner of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates victory after the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United lost against Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on Saturday.

Julian Borner of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates victory after the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds,...

Michael Vaughan has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Sheffield Wednesday’s win against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Wednesday at home in the Yorkshire derby.

Jacob Murphy put the Owls in the lead in the 87th minute, and Atdhe Nuhiu doubled the advantage for Garry Monk’s team in the fourth minute of injury tie.

 

Former England international cricketer Vaughan - who is a well-known Wednesday fan - has revelled in the win for the Owls on Twitter and has taunted Leeds.

Ex-Wednesday forward Clinton Morrison is also delighted with the final result in the Yorkshire derby.

Promotion challenge

The result means that Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 52 points from 27 matches, a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

As for Wednesday, the Owls currently find themselves sixth in the standings with 42 points from 27 matches.

The loss will be a bitter disappointment for Leeds, while the win has enhanced Wednesday’s chances of clinching a playoff spot.

The Sheffield Wednesday players celebrate victory after the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch