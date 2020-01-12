Michael Vaughan taunts Leeds United, Clinton Morrison reacts to Sheffield Wednesday win

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United lost against Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on Saturday.

Michael Vaughan has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Sheffield Wednesday’s win against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Wednesday at home in the Yorkshire derby.

Jacob Murphy put the Owls in the lead in the 87th minute, and Atdhe Nuhiu doubled the advantage for Garry Monk’s team in the fourth minute of injury tie.

Former England international cricketer Vaughan - who is a well-known Wednesday fan - has revelled in the win for the Owls on Twitter and has taunted Leeds.

Ex-Wednesday forward Clinton Morrison is also delighted with the final result in the Yorkshire derby.

Always nice to beat that small club at the Top of the M1 .... #WAWAW — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 11, 2020

What a result from one of my old teams today @swfc against a very good Leeds team well done — Clinton Morrison (@morrisonclinton) January 11, 2020

Promotion challenge

The result means that Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 52 points from 27 matches, a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

As for Wednesday, the Owls currently find themselves sixth in the standings with 42 points from 27 matches.

The loss will be a bitter disappointment for Leeds, while the win has enhanced Wednesday’s chances of clinching a playoff spot.