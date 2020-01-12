Quick links

Liverpool

Barcelona

La Liga

Premier League

Liverpool reportedly want a player who is claimed to be ‘much better than Neymar'

Subhankar Mondal
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 11, 2020 in London, United...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona.

Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League group F match between FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund at Camp Nou on November 27, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

According to El Desmarque, Liverpool are interested in signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona.

It has been reported that Spanish and European giants Barcelona are open to the idea of selling the 22-year-old forward to Liverpool.

The report has added that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is keen on securing the services of the France international forward.

It has been further added that Barcelona want as much as €100 million (£85.12m) as transfer fee for the former Rennes and Borussia Dortmund youngster.

 

Stats

Dembele joined Barcelona from Dortmund in 2017 and was expected to be a massive hit at the Spanish giants.

However, the France international has struggled to make a major impact at Barca, with his progress and development impeded by injuries.

According to WhoScored, the youngster has scored one goal in 358 minutes in La Liga for Barcelona, and has played 136 minutes in the Champions League.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Dembele made 20 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for Barcelona, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 11, 2020 in London, United...

'Better than Neymar’

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu raved about Dembele back in April 2019, and said that he is better than Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

Goal.com quoted Bartomeu as saying: “It's not possible for Neymar to come to Barcelona as we have another sporting project with Dembele and [Philippe] Coutinho.

“We are happy with what we have, as Dembele is better than Neymar and he is a good professional player.

“He is a young guy who arrived at a huge club and that's not easy, but he has adapted and he is much better than Neymar."

Neymar Jr of PSG during the French League Cup (Coupe de la Ligue) quarter final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AS Saint-Etienne (ASSE) at Parc des Princes on January 8, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch