Liverpool reportedly want a player who is claimed to be ‘much better than Neymar'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona.

According to El Desmarque, Liverpool are interested in signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona.

It has been reported that Spanish and European giants Barcelona are open to the idea of selling the 22-year-old forward to Liverpool.

The report has added that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is keen on securing the services of the France international forward.

It has been further added that Barcelona want as much as €100 million (£85.12m) as transfer fee for the former Rennes and Borussia Dortmund youngster.

Stats

Dembele joined Barcelona from Dortmund in 2017 and was expected to be a massive hit at the Spanish giants.

However, the France international has struggled to make a major impact at Barca, with his progress and development impeded by injuries.

According to WhoScored, the youngster has scored one goal in 358 minutes in La Liga for Barcelona, and has played 136 minutes in the Champions League.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Dembele made 20 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for Barcelona, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

'Better than Neymar’

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu raved about Dembele back in April 2019, and said that he is better than Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

Goal.com quoted Bartomeu as saying: “It's not possible for Neymar to come to Barcelona as we have another sporting project with Dembele and [Philippe] Coutinho.

“We are happy with what we have, as Dembele is better than Neymar and he is a good professional player.

“He is a young guy who arrived at a huge club and that's not easy, but he has adapted and he is much better than Neymar."