'Dreadful', 'not up to standard': Some Leeds fans slate 'one of weakest links in squad'

Luke Ayling of Leeds United passes the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on January 01, 2020 in West Bromwich,...
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United were beaten at Elland Road this weekend and Luke Ayling was slated by some of the Whites faithful.

A number of Leeds United fans have been commenting on Twitter about this weekend's 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road and one player who came under considerable scrutiny was defender Luke Ayling.

Overall, the 28-year-old has actually done fairly well for Leeds recently but he was very much off the pace as the Owls kept Marcelo Bielsa's side at bay before striking twice late on to help knock the Whites off top spot in the Championship.

 

 

Ayling was caught off guard late on when Wednesday scored in injury time, gave the ball away a lot, and was not particularly effective going forward on the ball, failing to strike up a partnership with Helder Costa down the right flank.

Here is some of the social media reaction by the Leeds faithful regarding Ayling's display:

Leeds spurned multiple opportunities throughout the game and looked as though they would have to be content with a goalless draw, but things would get worse in the latter stages of the game.

The Whites conceded in the 87th minute when Jacob Murphy beat goalkeeper Kiko Casilla at his near post from a tight angle and Atdhe Nuhiu wrapped the points up four minutes into stoppage time after Adam Reach teed him up.

Marcelo Bielsa the head coach

