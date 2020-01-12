'Dreadful', 'not up to standard': Some Leeds fans slate 'one of weakest links in squad'

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United were beaten at Elland Road this weekend and Luke Ayling was slated by some of the Whites faithful.

A number of Leeds United fans have been commenting on Twitter about this weekend's 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road and one player who came under considerable scrutiny was defender Luke Ayling.

Overall, the 28-year-old has actually done fairly well for Leeds recently but he was very much off the pace as the Owls kept Marcelo Bielsa's side at bay before striking twice late on to help knock the Whites off top spot in the Championship.

Ayling was caught off guard late on when Wednesday scored in injury time, gave the ball away a lot, and was not particularly effective going forward on the ball, failing to strike up a partnership with Helder Costa down the right flank.

Here is some of the social media reaction by the Leeds faithful regarding Ayling's display:

Ayling with lots of errors today, mainly his passing. Overall, things not clicking now. #LUFC — Mat Thomas (@EmptyUK) 11 January 2020

Ayling has given the ball away a lot this first half. #lufc — Boaby Dazzler (@BobbyDazzzzzler) 11 January 2020

Ayling has not completed one forward pass. Klich looks off it #lufc — Karlios (@Kdlittle26) 11 January 2020

Little bit lazy down the right. Ayling giving it away in the final third & Costa off the pace - couple of nice touches but not much else. Not terrible but needs more purpose going forward for me. Dallas is important and impressive all the time #lufc — Wardy (@WardyAJ) 11 January 2020

Ayling for the 10th time this season letting us down losing ball and doing nothing. Stick Dallas right from now on ⚽️ #lufc — Waz Moore (@Moorey73) 11 January 2020

Costa shouldn't start awful Ayling is not anywhere near our best RB drop Dallas to RB play Shacks in MF and start Pablo also Douglas shouldn't start #LUFC need a CMF & support for Bamford who had no support today — Leeds Fan in Chicago (@ChicagoWhite) 11 January 2020

At no point were we class today. Plenty of white shirts who put in their worst performance of the season today. Phillips and Ayling were dreadful. Incredibly slow to release the ball and deserved absolutely nothing from the game. — Maxwello (@maxwellobielsa) 11 January 2020

Id have put Dallas to right back and taken Ayling off he gives ball away more than anyone in the final third — Bryn Johnson (@BrynLufc) 11 January 2020

Don't hate Ayling he's just dumb and headless and didn't do his job again for 2nd goal he's very poor at RB and #LUFC have better in Shacks & Dallas was decent when he came in but one of weakest links in squad but fan favorite so gets ignored — Leeds Fan in Chicago (@ChicagoWhite) 11 January 2020

We got exposed down the left. Ayling went missing a few times as well. Also, I'm a huge Stuart Dallas fan but not particularly in central midfield. Klich & Pablo combo would be so nice going forward. — Roam Hamilton (@roamyourway) 11 January 2020

He also has zero leadership qualities on the field, Captains must be leaders and he goes into his shell if there is any tension at all, he is Leeds boys so gets to much protection not like Beardi, unfortunately Ayling is not up to standard required either as much as I like him — Kevin Connolly (@KevRedCon) 11 January 2020

Leeds spurned multiple opportunities throughout the game and looked as though they would have to be content with a goalless draw, but things would get worse in the latter stages of the game.

The Whites conceded in the 87th minute when Jacob Murphy beat goalkeeper Kiko Casilla at his near post from a tight angle and Atdhe Nuhiu wrapped the points up four minutes into stoppage time after Adam Reach teed him up.