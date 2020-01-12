Jurgen Klopp says one Tottenham Hotspur player was ‘very impressive’ against Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Tottenham Hotspur youngster Japhet Tanganga.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken highly of Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga to Football.London.

Klopp was impressed with the display produced by Tanganga during Tottenham’s Premier League game against Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening.

It was the first ever game for the 20-year-old defender in the top flight of English football, and the Liverpool boss was impressed.

Klopp has also given his take on Tottenham playing defensive football on their home turf.

Klopp told Football.London about Tanganga: “I didn’t know about him and it was a surprise. Our match day analyst told me about him.

“He played well. It was nice when the crowd cheered his name. It was his first Premier League game? Very impressive.”

BBC Sport quotes Klopp as saying: “It was very intense for us. You can expect them to defend deep in this stadium, but it was 4-6-0 in the first half. If it was easy to win here, a lot more teams would do it.”

Encouraging performance

Tanganga started the game well for Tottenham against Liverpool, and made a very good stop before being turned cleverly by Roberto Firmino for Liverpool’s goal.

The youngster also moved to left-back after Danny Rose went off, and the 20-year-old did admirably in that role as well.

According to WhoScored, against Liverpool, the England Under-20 international had a pass accuracy of 80.7%, won two headers, took 52 touches, and made two tackles, two interceptions and eight clearances.

Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment, while Tottenham are currently eighth in the standings.