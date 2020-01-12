Jose Mourinho thinks one Tottenham player has sent a message with his performance

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a home defeat to the Champions-elect on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho has claimed that 'it's a shame' that youngster Japhet Tanganga isn't a 'striker' or a 'midfielder' after he feels the Tottenham man was disrespected yesterday.

Spurs suffered a home defeat to the Premier League leaders, with Tanganga impressing on his debut for the North London club.

Mourinho felt that the highly-rated central defender was 'amazing' on the day, but he found it 'disrespectful' that after the game questions were being asked about Spurs bringing in new players.

The Spurs boss suggested that Tanganga is like a 'new player' as Mourinho shared nothing but high praise for his performance in such difficult circumstances.

“I thought he did well,” Mourinho told Football London. “I think the kid has reason to be happy with his level. His first game in the Premier League and he did amazing.

“First with Mane and then Salah. I don't want to take credit from that. I only worked with him for a couple of months. Credit goes to the academy who worked with him and it's a message to those other players in the academy.

“The last thing I want to do after this performance is talking about [new] players. It's disrespectful to these players. Can we say Tanganga is a new player? He showed he can play in the Premier League. It's a shame he's not a striker or a midfielder. Mane and Salah know who Tanganga is now.”

It was an impressive debut by Tanganga, it's now just a case of building on that and proving that he can become a regular under Mourinho.

It needs to be remembered that somebody like Tanganga has pushed out the experienced Jan Vertonghen out of Tottenham's starting XI.

That bodes well for the youngster but not so much for the Belgian, who has been producing poor performances this term and is set to be out-of-contract in the summer.