Jordan Henderson comments on 'incredible' Liverpool teammate

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday.

Jordan Henderson has raved about the 'incredible' Roberto Firmino but thinks his Liverpool teammate will be 'a little disappointed' he didn't add another goal to his tally during Liverpool's 1-0 win yesterday.

The Reds secured yet another three points and yet another clean sheet in their quest to win the Premier League title, with Firmino scoring the only goal of the game against Spurs.

Whilst Jurgen Klopp will feel his side deserved to walk away with the maximum points, he will be well are that Spurs could have scored during the second half when they missed two guilt-edge opportunities.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League (11/01/2020 7:45 pm), after the game, Henderson labelled Firmino's touch just before his goal as 'incredible', as he also touched upon how he would have felt 'disappointed' that he didn't score earlier on in the game.

"Incredible touch [by Firmino for his goal]," Henderson told Sky Sports. "He is really important for us as everybody knows. What a player.

"He was probably be a little bit disappointed that he didn't score earlier than that because he had a good chance. What a touch and what a finish. And that gets us the three points in the end."

Firmino is a very underrated figure in this Liverpool side, but from his own supporters and now from the wider public, he is now getting the recognition he deserves.

There are not many players, let alone in the Premier League, but in Europe that could do the job he does, as there's no doubt that the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah perform at their best with him in the starting XI.

Given that second-placed Leicester were beaten by Southampton - Klopp's side are now 16 points clear at the top, with a game in hand. That can be reduced to just 14 points, however, if third-placed Manchester City were to beat Aston Villa on Sunday.