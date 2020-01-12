Joleon Lescott has suggested Newcastle should sign Liverpool midfielder

Newcastle United have been tipped to sign a Liverpool midfielder this month.

Joleon Lescott has urged Newcastle to sign Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana this month because he has the 'proven pedigree' that they need.

The Sky Sports pundit did question whether Lallana would want to leave Liverpool this month given that they are on the verge of winning the Premier League title - but he backed injury-hit Newcastle to snap him up if he's 'available'.

Jurgen Klopp previously hinted that Lallana could leave Liverpool in the summer as he stated 'we'll see' in regards to his future and his contract due to expire at the end of the campaign, as quoted by The Daily Mirror.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports (11/01/20 at 2:50 pm), Lescott thinks that Newcastle should try to push for Lallana given that he will seemingly be heading for the exit door in January or in the summer.

“I think they can survive if they can get the players that are injured back fit,” Lescott told Soccer Saturday. “They are going to need to strengthen. We don't know how long those players are out for.

“The names [linked with Newcastle] are exciting. But I would like someone to come there with a proven pedigree. Lallana would be the one I would suggest if he is available. But is he going to leave Liverpool? I know his contract is up.

“But is he going to leave Liverpool [this month] when they are on the verge of winning the league? It has to be realistic targets. No-one is going to question his talents and ability.”

Lallana, who joined Liverpool from Southampton for £25 million in 2014 [BBC Sport], has been a great servant for the Merseyside club.

Given that he hasn't yet put pen-to-paper on a new deal, he would be a very smart purchase on a free transfer for any Premier League side in the summer.

It would be a surprise to see Lallana part ways with the Reds during this winter window because of what is going to come up in these comings months in terms of them becoming English champions once again.