Jamie Redknapp shares what Harry Kane told him about incredible Tottenham player

Jose Mourinho handed Japhet Tanganga his Tottenham Hotspur debut against Liverpool on Saturday.

Jamie Redknapp has shared that Harry Kane has previously raved about the 'incredibly aggressive' Japhet Tanganga, who made his Tottenham Hotspur debut against Liverpool on Saturday evening.

The Sky Sports pundit shared that Kane has told him how much of a 'strong' individual the centre-back is and how well he can defend one-on-one situations.

Jose Mourinho surprisingly handed Tanganga his Premier League debut yesterday as Spurs suffered a 1-0 defeat to the champions-elect, Liverpool.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League (11/01/20 at 5:10 pm), Redknapp, prior to the game, was pleased that Tanganga was given his league debut.

"Incredible, what a night for him to play against the best team in the world," Redknapp told Sky Sports. "I spoke to Harry Kane about him. Kane said he's a 'strong boy, incredibly aggressive when he's defending in one-on-one situations'.

"Great to see a youngster like him get an opportunity. I am not sure how Jan Vertonghen will feel when he sees a youngster playing ahead of him. But that's football."

Tanganga would have been disappointed in the manner in which Liverpool scored their only goal of the game through Roberto Firmino, but all in all, he was brilliant on the day.

Considering the quality of the team he came up against, and that on his first start, the highly-rated Spurs youngster did very well for himself.

Given that Jan Vertonghen's contract is due to expire at the end of the season, it'll please the Tottenham faithful that they have something in the back that can deliver the goods if they end up losing such an experienced player.