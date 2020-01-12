Is The Finest Hours a true story? Disney blockbuster takes us back to 1952!

Cinema is one of the most powerful ways to document the past.

It's good to see The Finest Hours aired on television, but is it a true story?

There are many great actors today, some of which can encourage us to watch a film based on their participation alone. You have the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joaquin Phoenix, Tom Hanks... we could go on.

On the other hand, there are amazing performances who, surprisingly, aren't quite so highly regarded as we'd expect them to be. One such actor is Chris Pine.

The 39-year-old has impressed us greatly in such efforts as Wonder Woman, Hell or High Water and the recent Star Trek series. One of his best performances comes in The Finest Hours, in which he plays Bernie Webber. Along with a supporting cast featuring Ben Foster (Hostiles), Casey Affleck (Manchester By the Sea) and more, he turns in tremendous work.

So, let's take a look at the film further!

Actor Chris Pine arrives at the premiere of Disney's 'The Finest Hours' at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 25, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

The Finest Hours

The 2016 film chronicles the Coast Guard as they attempt a dangerous rescue mission off the coast of Cape Cod, as a result of destroyed oil tankers.

It came courtesy of director Craig Gillespie, who is definitely a filmmaker worth noting.

He cut his teeth on the directorial feature debut Mr. Woodcock and also the rom-com Lars and the Real Girl starring Ryan Gosling that same year. However, he is far from limited to comedy, as he proved with his third feature, 2011's Fright Night - a remake blending comedy with horror.

Craig also helmed Million Dollar Arm and went on to direct I, Tonya with Margot Robbie after The Finest Hours.

Is The Finest Hours a true story?

Yes!

The Finest Hours is a true story.

It whisks audiences back to 1952 and retells the historic moment when the United States Coast Guard rescued the crew od the SS Pendleton.

The below video paints a speedy but compelling portrait of the events:

What actually happened?

The film is rather faithful to the source material which outlines the rescue, Michael J. Tougias and Casey Sherman’s 2010 book The Finest Hours: The True Story of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Most Daring Sea Rescue.

According to Time Magazine, The Pendleton T2 oil tanker which split in half off the coast of Cape Cod during a disastrous nor’easter had actually sustained fracture the year before and surprisingly passed inspection a meme month before the dreaded storm. It was a man named Chris Bridges who first realised it had been split in half and the crew soon learned of the danger.

Mel Gouthro (Bernie's friend) did, indeed, volunteer. However, he was too sick. The four men who did go hadn't actually trained together, making it an even more daunting task.

The Finest Hours does play around with some details, most notably Bernie and Miriam approaching engagement, but that's simply the Hollywood way!

