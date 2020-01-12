Quick links

Everton

Premier League

‘He was awful’: Some Everton fans not happy with one player yesterday

Subhankar Mondal
Everton won against Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison Park.

Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on January 11, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Gylfi Sigurdsson against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Sigurdsson was in action for Everton in their Premier League game against Brighton at Goodison Park.

The former Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side won 1-0.

The Iceland international put the Brighton defence problems in the first half and played better than he did against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, but defensively he was found lacking and could have done better overall.

 

According to WhoScored, against Brighton, Sigurdsson played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 82%, won one header, took 67 touches, made three tackles, two interceptions and one clearance, and put in six crosses.

So far this season, the former Swansea City star has made 18 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for the Toffees, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Everton fans were not impressed with the display produced by Sigurdsson against Brighton and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

