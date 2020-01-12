‘He was awful’: Some Everton fans not happy with one player yesterday

Everton won against Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison Park.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Gylfi Sigurdsson against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Sigurdsson was in action for Everton in their Premier League game against Brighton at Goodison Park.

The former Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side won 1-0.

The Iceland international put the Brighton defence problems in the first half and played better than he did against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, but defensively he was found lacking and could have done better overall.

According to WhoScored, against Brighton, Sigurdsson played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 82%, won one header, took 67 touches, made three tackles, two interceptions and one clearance, and put in six crosses.

So far this season, the former Swansea City star has made 18 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for the Toffees, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Everton fans were not impressed with the display produced by Sigurdsson against Brighton and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Well played to everyone except Gylfi Sigurdsson. UTFT. — George (@GeorgeWoodEFC) January 11, 2020

Jesus, @MrAncelotti has got his work cut out for him. Last 15 minutes @Everton went full Anfield in their awfulness. Sigurdsson absolutely shocking again and wearing the Captains armband. 3 points though..... #EFC — Huw Marshall (@Marshallmedia) January 11, 2020

I thought Tom Davies was excellent at times today @Everton .. carrying Sigurdsson. When he went out to right midfield we lost any control of the game.. Delph was rubbish — Simon (@SG_EFC) January 11, 2020

I agree and also think that was his best performance for about 2 months. Ffs. — Liam (@LiamShipsides) January 11, 2020

I feel sorry for the people who sit around me I just moan at Sigurdsson all game but I can’t help it, it’s criminal the way he gets paid £100,000 a week to perform the way he did out there today. — Tom (@tr_efc) January 11, 2020

He was awful. Always received the ball facing our goal and then played ball either backwards or sideways. — mongodrongo (@denbyjones) January 11, 2020