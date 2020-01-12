Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Granit Xhaka sends message to Arsenal fans after Crystal Palace result

Subhankar Mondal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC celebrate with his team-mates Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and David Luiz after scoring goal during the...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal drew with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal FC looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has taken to Instagram to give his reaction to his side’s failure to win the London derby against Crystal Palace.

The Gunners played out a 1-1 draw with Palace away from home at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Mikel Arteta’s side in the lead in the 12th minute, and Jordan Ayew scored the equaliser on 54 minutes with a deflected effort.

 

Arsenal went down to 10 men midway through the second half when Aubameyang was shown a straight record.

Xhaka has admitted on Instagram that it was a “tough fight” against Palace, but he believes that Arsenal are on the right track.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Tough fight but we’re on the right track #GX34

A post shared by Granit Xhaka (@granitxhaka) on

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, hosts Palace had 42% of the possession, took six shots of which three were on target, and earned one corner, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Arsenal had 58% of the possession, took seven shots of which four were on target, and earned four corners, according to BBC Sport.

Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League table at the moment, while Palace are currently a point above them in ninth place in the standings.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch