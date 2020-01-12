Granit Xhaka sends message to Arsenal fans after Crystal Palace result

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal drew with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has taken to Instagram to give his reaction to his side’s failure to win the London derby against Crystal Palace.

The Gunners played out a 1-1 draw with Palace away from home at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Mikel Arteta’s side in the lead in the 12th minute, and Jordan Ayew scored the equaliser on 54 minutes with a deflected effort.

Arsenal went down to 10 men midway through the second half when Aubameyang was shown a straight record.

Xhaka has admitted on Instagram that it was a “tough fight” against Palace, but he believes that Arsenal are on the right track.

View this post on Instagram Tough fight but we’re on the right track #GX34 A post shared by Granit Xhaka (@granitxhaka) on Jan 11, 2020 at 8:22am PST

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, hosts Palace had 42% of the possession, took six shots of which three were on target, and earned one corner, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Arsenal had 58% of the possession, took seven shots of which four were on target, and earned four corners, according to BBC Sport.

Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League table at the moment, while Palace are currently a point above them in ninth place in the standings.