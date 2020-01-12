Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Get him out of the club': Some Tottenham fans are tearing into defender's latest display

Olly Dawes
Tottenham Hotspur fans wave flags prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at White Hart Lane on May 14, 2017 in London, England. Tottenham Hotspur...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 at home to Liverpool on Saturday.

Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Roberto Firmino of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur...

Tottenham Hotspur slumped to another defeat on Saturday evening as they were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool in North London.

Tottenham's form under Jose Mourinho hasn't been great of late, and facing Liverpool without star striker Harry Kane always looked like a difficult task.

Liverpool only needed the one goal to win, as Roberto Firmino took in Mohamed Salah's pass before firing into the net past Paulo Gazzaniga.

 

Spurs did have their chances to equalise, most notably through Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso in the second half, but they couldn't prevent another defeat.

There were some promising signs, most notably with the debut of Japhet Tanganga and the substitute display of Lo Celso, but there were lingering issues.

Christian Eriksen was dreadful again, and the same can be said of left back Danny Rose, who offered up another disappoint display at left back.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur throws the ball to Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham...

Rose struggled throughout, and some Spurs fans have simply had enough of him now, urging the club to get him out and even pay up his contract.

Others think he's now finished as a top flight player, and believe that it's time for the club to move on, with Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies just better than him now.

Tottenham Hotspur fans wave flags prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at White Hart Lane on May 14, 2017 in London, England. Tottenham Hotspur...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch