'Get him out of the club': Some Tottenham fans are tearing into defender's latest display

Tottenham Hotspur slumped to another defeat on Saturday evening as they were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool in North London.

Tottenham's form under Jose Mourinho hasn't been great of late, and facing Liverpool without star striker Harry Kane always looked like a difficult task.

Liverpool only needed the one goal to win, as Roberto Firmino took in Mohamed Salah's pass before firing into the net past Paulo Gazzaniga.

Spurs did have their chances to equalise, most notably through Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso in the second half, but they couldn't prevent another defeat.

There were some promising signs, most notably with the debut of Japhet Tanganga and the substitute display of Lo Celso, but there were lingering issues.

Christian Eriksen was dreadful again, and the same can be said of left back Danny Rose, who offered up another disappoint display at left back.

Rose struggled throughout, and some Spurs fans have simply had enough of him now, urging the club to get him out and even pay up his contract.

Others think he's now finished as a top flight player, and believe that it's time for the club to move on, with Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies just better than him now.

Danny Rose I also wish good luck but the time has come to pay off this guy and get him out of the club too.



I rather turn to the youth than continue to persist with these players who are now just dead weight #COYS #THFC — Tottenham Boxing (@TottenhamBoxing) January 12, 2020

I hope that that was Rose’s last appearance for us, he’s just not good enough anymore and I don’t want to remember him like that — Artturi (@thfcTuri) January 11, 2020

Terminate Danny Rose contract — Han (@MouraSonTHFC) January 11, 2020

Danny Rose is finished as professional footballer. Should be playing in Ryman’s league #thfc — enzo bertolone (@enzo_bertolone) January 11, 2020

It’s so clear how desperately we need Davies back. Rose just ain’t cutting it — thfcRoo (@thfcRoo) January 11, 2020

Rose is DONE — Patrick (@PatrickyTHFC) January 11, 2020

Baffles me how Danny Rose can play like that week in week out and wonder why yes never in the team, time to move on. — Joshhh (@JJonesTHFC) January 12, 2020