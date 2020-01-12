Gary Neville cannot contain himself over one Liverpool player

Roberto Firmino scored for Liverpool on Saturday.

Gary Neville has raved about Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, and believes that any manager in the world would love to have him as their centre-forward, as quoted in The Daily Mail.

The Manchester United legend was impressed with the performance of Firmino in Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur away from home at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Daily Mail quotes Neville as saying about Firmino: “Any manager in the world would love to have Firmino as their centre forward. I think he’s absolutely incredible.

"He’s selfless, brilliant, scores goals, sets things up, they can link off him, makes all the right runs, an outstanding player.”

Stats

Firmino is one of the best attacking players in the world, and the Brazil international scored the only goal of the game in North London in the 37th minute.

According to WhoScored, 28-year-old, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, took four shots of which three were on target, played four key passes, had a pass accuracy of 87.2%, took 52 touches, attempt one dribble, and made one tackle.

So far this season, the Brazil international has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 21 Premier League games, and has provided three assists in six Champions League matches for the Reds, according to WhoScored.

Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment with 61 points from 21 matches.