Garry Monk uses two words to describe Leeds atmosphere after Sheffield Wednesday win

Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday side secured all three points against his former club, Leeds United, on Saturday.

Garry Monk has labelled Leeds United's atmosphere as 'very tough' and brushed off his record against his former club as Sheffield Wednesday recorded a 2-0 win at Elland Road on Saturday.

Last season at Birmingham City, and now as Wednesday manager, Monk has continued his strong record against Leeds, but he made it clear that his recent run of results against them 'doesn't mean there's a trend'.

What will be more disappointing from Leeds' perspective is that they conceded both of those goals late on in the game, with Jacob Murphy and Atdhe Nuhiu finding the back of the net.

After the game, Monk admitted that his side found it 'difficult' against the automatic chasers, as he also shared his thoughts on the Elland Road atmosphere.

"Difficult game," Monk told Leeds Live. "Everone [game is difficult]. Defensive situations against Leeds. Pressure. Structurally have to be very good. Tough heart. Step up and force them into mistakes. Occasions we did and we punished them.

"Second half we were good value for it. Half opposites on our goal, but you ride that out against a very tough side and atmosphere.

"Had the results against Leeds it doesn't mean there's a trend. Courage and heart in those games. Try and do that for every single team. Just some teams fall into a pattern."

For some weeks now, it did seem as though Leeds and West Brom were running away with things at the top of the table, but the chasing pack are now closing the gap.

Only six points separate Leeds and third-placed Brentford, as Marcelo Bielsa's side resolve will now be tested during the second half of the campaign.

If the Whites can show that they have learnt their lesson from last season then there's no doubt that they'll finish in the top-two, but if they don't, then they may just get negative thoughts about having to go through the play-offs again.