'Deserves far more credit': Some Liverpool fans react to 22-year-old's display against Spurs

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Saturday evening.

Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League run continues after beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 away from home on Saturday evening.

The Reds headed down to North London for a big game against Jose Mourinho's side, and they were able to pick up yet another three points.

Roberto Firmino bagged the only goal of the game, taking in Mohamed Salah's pass before firing past Paulo Gazzaniga with a fine left-footed strike.

 

Liverpool had their chances to extend their lead, but did get away with a couple of scares, as Son Heung-min fired over after being played in on goal, whilst Giovani Lo Celso couldn't turn Serge Aurier's cross into the net.

That all meant that Liverpool racked up yet another win, and are 38 league games unbeaten stretching back to last term; or, in other words, a full season unbeaten.

It was also yet another clean sheet for Liverpool – their sixth in a row – as the Reds find defensive solidity they were somewhat lacking earlier in the season.

The only change recently has been Joe Gomez coming into the side to partner Virgil van Dijk, and whilst he had some shaky moments against Spurs, fans were full of praise for the Englishman.

Some branded him 'immense' and 'unreal', believing he deserves far more credit than he receives for his part in Liverpool's run of clean sheets.

