'Deserves far more credit': Some Liverpool fans react to 22-year-old's display against Spurs

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Saturday evening.

Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League run continues after beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 away from home on Saturday evening.

The Reds headed down to North London for a big game against Jose Mourinho's side, and they were able to pick up yet another three points.

Roberto Firmino bagged the only goal of the game, taking in Mohamed Salah's pass before firing past Paulo Gazzaniga with a fine left-footed strike.

Liverpool had their chances to extend their lead, but did get away with a couple of scares, as Son Heung-min fired over after being played in on goal, whilst Giovani Lo Celso couldn't turn Serge Aurier's cross into the net.

That all meant that Liverpool racked up yet another win, and are 38 league games unbeaten stretching back to last term; or, in other words, a full season unbeaten.

It was also yet another clean sheet for Liverpool – their sixth in a row – as the Reds find defensive solidity they were somewhat lacking earlier in the season.

The only change recently has been Joe Gomez coming into the side to partner Virgil van Dijk, and whilst he had some shaky moments against Spurs, fans were full of praise for the Englishman.

Some branded him 'immense' and 'unreal', believing he deserves far more credit than he receives for his part in Liverpool's run of clean sheets.

I thought Joe Gomez was immense today. — Phil Vieira (@randomPH1L) January 11, 2020

Joe Gomez has 6 years to become as good as VVD. I think he can surpass him. The boy is immense #lfc — Barrett (@BarrettLiver) January 11, 2020

Joe Gomez is unreal! He deserves far more credit than he’s getting! — Sebastian ‘Tino’ (@Tino_LFC) January 11, 2020

Gomez has played the last 6 league games. We’ve just kept our 6th clean sheet on the bounce. It’s not a coincidence #LFC — Michael Cowan (@michael13cowan) January 11, 2020

Don’t ever tell me joe Gomez is a second rate defender, don’t ever tell me this football team is not the best club in the world #LFC#YNWA #WHATACLUB — S.J.KENSHOLE PLASTER (@SJKENSHOLEPLAST) January 11, 2020

Last 30 mins I thought Gomez was much better by the way. Another clean sheet for him, Virgil and Alisson — Josh (@LFCJosh23) January 11, 2020

Joe Gomez appreciation tweet. Clean sheets started to arrive since he joined VVD in defence. Immense #LFC #YNWA — Shane Mc Quillan (@shanesaysthat) January 11, 2020

Gomez has been so so good off late. this is the Gomez who started last season, absolutely phenomenal. #lfc — Kastor LFC (@KastorLfc) January 11, 2020