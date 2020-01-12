Confirmed: English clubs miss out on Leeds misfit, Elland Road exit announced

Pawel Cibick has finally left Leeds United for good.

Pawel Cibicki has become something of a forgotten man at Leeds United, but his time with the club is now over.

The Whites swooped to sign Cibicki in the summer of 2017, landing him from Malmo having impressed as a versatile attacker in Sweden.

Cibicki had experience of playing out wide or up front, and Leeds fans had reason to be excited about his arrival having been linked with Manchester United just weeks earlier. (Mirror)

However, Cibicki only made 10 appearances for Leeds, and has spent most of his time out on loan, starting with Molde in 2018.

A move to Elfsborg followed, and then on to ADO Den Haag for the first half of this season, but speculation has surrounded his future of late.

Fotboll Direkt in Sweden reported just days ago that League One teams wanted to sign the 25-year-old, but if that was the case, they've all missed out.

TRANSFER

Paweł Cibicki dołączył do Pogoni Szczecin na zasadzie transferu definitywnego z angielskiego Leeds United Zawodnik podpisał 3,5-letni kontrakt z Dumą Pomorza.



Więcej: https://t.co/nd35x0DpQe pic.twitter.com/fQ5mQu5Hrw — Pogoń Szczecin (@PogonSzczecin) January 12, 2020

Polish side Pogon Szczecin have today confirmed the signing of Cibicki, handing him a three-and-a-half-year deal to bring an end to his time at Elland Road.

It's an interesting move for Cibicki given that his parents are both from Poland and he himself turned out for Poland at youth level, so this may well be the best move for all parties as the attacker is finally off the Leeds books.