'Come back to bite them': League Two manager comments on Leeds defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United dropped points at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Richie Wellens has claimed that Leeds United's 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday has 'come back to bite them' after they started 'believing in their own hype'.

The Swindon Town boss claimed that Leeds were 'outstanding' in the FA Cup on Monday night, but he suggested that they may have got carried away with that performance, and as a result, paid the price against Sheffield Wednesday.

During the second half of last season, Leeds dropped a number of valuable points, which in the end, proved to be costly in them slipping into the play-offs and then going on to miss out on promotion.

Speaking to EFL on Quest (11/01/20 at 9:15 pm), Swindon boss, Wellens, felt that their so-called slip-up during the second half of last season might be playing on Leeds' minds as they have produced a number of indifferent performances in the league of late.

"I think it will do [play on their mind from last season]," Wellens told Quest. "People were saying last year that Bielsa works them too hard in training and their style of play is so intense.

"These winter months and these games coming up towards the end of the season. Will it take its toll? It definitely did last season. But I have to say they are a joy to watch. The first half against Arsenal.

"I think the Arsenal cup game was dangerous because, national TV, great chance for those Leeds lads to show [what they are about] and they were outstanding. Then they have a game a couple of days later. Are they going to drop off? Start believing in their own hype? It's a very dangerous game and it has come back to bite them a little bit."

Both Leeds and West Brom were steamrolling one and all for large parts of this season, but in recent weeks, both have produced a number of indifferent results and performances.

It shouldn't be too much of a worry for the Leeds fans because earning promotion wasn't going to be easy.

Compared to the rest of their promotion rivals. There is that extra added pressure on Leeds because of the size of the club and the fact that they haven't won promotion for some while.