‘Chasing shadows’: Some fans not impressed with Tottenham Hotspur loanee

Luke Amos, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, played for Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Tottenham Hotspur-owned midfielder Luke Amos against Brentford.

Amos, signed on loan from Premier League club Tottenham in the summer of 2019, was in action for QPR in their Championship game against Brentford away from home at Griffin Park on Saturday.

The 22-year-old midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Mark Warburton’s side lost 3-1.

The English youngster has been playing well for Rangers this season, but against the Bees, he could not turn on the style, although he did pass the ball well and tried to hold his own in the middle of the park.

According to WhoScored, against Brentford, Amos had a pass accuracy of 80.8%, took 66 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made two tackles, one interception and two clearances.

So far this season, the 22-year-old has made 15 starts and four substitute appearances in the Championship for Mark Warburton’s side, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

QPR fans were not impressed with Amos’s performance against Brentford and have criticised the Tottenham-owned midfielder on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Amos is trying but Eze is getting no supply — jude. (@Judecairns_) January 11, 2020

Did ok for 18 minutes fell apart after 1st goal brentford far to quick all over the park — Mark Galea (@imabudgieatlast) January 11, 2020

Back to earth with a f****** great bump. Missing Leistner, but Ball + Amos under constant pressure + haven't laid a glove on Bees midfield. Front 4 hardly touched the ball. Need Scowen + Hugill #BREQPR #QPR — Geoff Skinner (@GeoffS2011) January 11, 2020

Astounded. Worst performance I’ve seen for a while. Lumley, Cameron, Amos & Wells dreadful.



Penny for Kelly’s, Masterson’s & Hugill’s thoughts... #QPR — Kris Love (@KrisLove5) January 11, 2020

Fullbacks and apart from the assist Amos very poor today and the keepers nervousness can be smelt from a mile away, Blame the ref all you like but we haven’t been good enough. #QPR — Dan (@qprdan123) January 11, 2020