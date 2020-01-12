Quick links

Queens Park Rangers

Championship

‘Chasing shadows’: Some fans not impressed with Tottenham Hotspur loanee

Subhankar Mondal
Luke Amos of Queens Park Rangers shooting past Jordy De Wijs of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Hull City at Loftus Road Stadium, London on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Luke Amos, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, played for Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Luke Amos of Queens Park Rangers passing the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Hull City at Loftus Road Stadium, London on Saturday 28th December...

Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Tottenham Hotspur-owned midfielder Luke Amos against Brentford.

Amos, signed on loan from Premier League club Tottenham in the summer of 2019, was in action for QPR in their Championship game against Brentford away from home at Griffin Park on Saturday.

The 22-year-old midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Mark Warburton’s side lost 3-1.

 

The English youngster has been playing well for Rangers this season, but against the Bees, he could not turn on the style, although he did pass the ball well and tried to hold his own in the middle of the park.

According to WhoScored, against Brentford, Amos had a pass accuracy of 80.8%, took 66 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made two tackles, one interception and two clearances.

So far this season, the 22-year-old has made 15 starts and four substitute appearances in the Championship for Mark Warburton’s side, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Luke Amos of Queens Park Rangers passing the ball past Kamil Grosicki of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Hull City at Loftus Road Stadium,...

QPR fans were not impressed with Amos’s performance against Brentford and have criticised the Tottenham-owned midfielder on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Luke Amos of Queens Park Rangers shooting past Jordy De Wijs of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Hull City at Loftus Road Stadium, London on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch