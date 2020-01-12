Charlie Nicholas shares stumbling block for Leeds amid links with Premier League man

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has questioned whether Newcastle can 'afford' to part ways with Dwight Gayle this month amid interest from Leeds.

Nicholas' comments came before Newcastle's 1-1 draw in the Premier League, as Leeds' chances of signing have become even more difficult given the injury he suffered during the game.

Leeds Live previously claimed that the promotion-chasers are keen to secure the services of Gayle following the departure of Eddie Nketiah this month.

Finances were a problem from Leeds' end, added with that to the injuries suffered to Newcastle's squad and now to Gayle then that is perhaps another striker ticked off the Whites' wishlist.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports (11/01/20 at 12pm start), whilst former Arsenal forward, Nicholas, admitted that Steve Bruce could do with the money from a potential Gayle sale he thinks it's just way too difficult to let him go.

"Absolutely [teams in the Championship will be keen on Gayle], there might even be teams in the Premier League who would be interested in that," Nicholas told Sky Sports. "You're looking at like Norwich.

"If somebody can be sold like Dwight Gayle and he gets the funds then that makes it different. It might force his hand if you like. But there's no guarantee he's going to get those funds that's the problem he is facing.

"And if it's me right now as you're suggesting he might want to leave. Can you afford to let him go?"

It remains to be seen where Gayle stands with his injury because if he is still able to make a move this month then nothing should be ruled out.

Newcastle need some fresh legs in the attacking third, but the question has to asked. Would funds be made available? And would a potential sale, and funds gained from that, be used to help Bruce in the market?

If it's a yes for the latter then it's brilliant news for Newcastle and those seemingly keen on a move for Gayle, but given how depleted Newcastle's squad is now and the injury to the speedster then those hopes may have now well and truly ended.