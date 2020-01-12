‘Can't handle this next level’: Some West Ham fans react to midfielder speculation

Marouane Fellaini is reportedly on West Ham United’s radar.

West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Marouane Fellaini.

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers are interested in signing Fellaini from Chinese outfit Shandong Luneng Taishan.

New West Ham manager David Moyes worked with midfielder at Everton and at Manchester United, and he reportedly wants to bring the 32-year-old to the London Stadium.

However, The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 12, 2020) has claimed that the Belgium international will stay in China (click here to read more).

Below are some of the best comments:

Why do we want Fellaini? Typical West Ham signing ffs — Brad⚒ (@BradTurnerWHU) January 9, 2020

Don't announce Fellaini ffs, not another has been on the wrong side of their career potentially coming to WHU. Do we never learn. — Roger Head (@RogerHe78115129) January 9, 2020

Take Allen and Fellaini right now tbh both would add some fight to our CM! Noble need to just retire. — TN (@TonyCOYFI) January 11, 2020

Joe Allen and now Fellaini



Thought the clubs ambition was to get us into Europe and perform at a high level? Sick of hearing stuff like this, it’s like we’re living in the past #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/myZ6dwVmgA — ⚒ COYIrons ⚒ (@COYIrons_com) January 9, 2020

Rumours of Fellaini joining us actually excite me a little... the reunion of him and Moyesy could impact the club massively! COME ON YOU IRONS⚒ — WestHamRush (@DeludedRush) January 10, 2020

I swear I can't handle this next level. We are not worthy. Oh imagine the football we will be playing — Gavin King (@gavinking91) January 9, 2020

Fellaini ain't too bad.Better then the trash we got in CM.Other then Rice — ⚒ Aktolgalı ⚒ (@Imran75598389) January 9, 2020

Please no no no.... — Jamie Trew (@jamie_t10) January 9, 2020

Unlikely West Ham United transfer

With Sky Sports reporting that Fellaini is earning £200,000 per week as salary in China, it is very unlikely that the 32-year-old will join West Ham this month.

True, the Hammers are a rich club and are an established team in the Premier League, but it is hard to see the London club pay those kinds of wages to a player in his 30s.