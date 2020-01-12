Quick links

‘Can't handle this next level’: Some West Ham fans react to midfielder speculation

Marouane Fellaini is reportedly on West Ham United’s radar.

West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Marouane Fellaini.

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers are interested in signing Fellaini from Chinese outfit Shandong Luneng Taishan.

New West Ham manager David Moyes worked with midfielder at Everton and at Manchester United, and he reportedly wants to bring the 32-year-old to the London Stadium.

 

However, The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 63, January 12, 2020) has claimed that the Belgium international will stay in China (click here to read more).

West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Fellaini.

Below are some of the best comments:

Unlikely West Ham United transfer

With Sky Sports reporting that Fellaini is earning £200,000 per week as salary in China, it is very unlikely that the 32-year-old will join West Ham this month.

True, the Hammers are a rich club and are an established team in the Premier League, but it is hard to see the London club pay those kinds of wages to a player in his 30s.

