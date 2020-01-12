Aston Villa's Jack Grealish like Twitter message calling for the return of fan favourite

Aston Villa are on the lookout for some attacking firepower this month given the injuries they have suffered.

Jack Grealish has hinted on Twitter that he would like Christian Benteke to return to Aston Villa after he liked a Twitter message calling for him to be brought 'home'.

Villa are on the lookout for a new striker this month following their lack of attacking depth in the final third, and even more worryingly, the season-ending injury to star man Wesley.

There have been many names touted around to join Villa this month, but at this moment in time, nothing seems concrete for the Midlands outfit.

The Telegraph have previously claimed that Villa have asked about re-signing Benteke, with Crystal Palace hinting that they would only be willing to sell him rather than loan him out.

Nonetheless, as posted on the 'likes' section of Grealish's Twitter account, it seems as though he is keen for the Palace man to return to the club where he made a name for himself.

Here is a Villa fan posting a grab of Grealish liking tweet regarding Benteke:

Seriously lads, first Gabby with his comment on Insta, now you've got Jack liking that. The teasing bastards #avfc pic.twitter.com/PCjqmwoLse — Kev (@Kevavfc1993) January 11, 2020

Villa are in need of a striker, but if truth be told, Benteke isn't the answer because in recent seasons he has fallen like a stone and his form has well and truly gone out of the window.

But if Smith and Co. can secure the services of the striker they want, added with Benteke, then that is perhaps something the Villa Park faithful would be able to get on board with.

Though it is said that 'you shouldn't go back'. It also has to be mentioned that just because Benteke was successful during his time at Villa, it doesn't guarantee he'll be successful again.

But it is very tough dipping into the market trying to buy a striker midway through the season and that of an experienced campaigner because the talent pool isn't as big as the money in the pot.