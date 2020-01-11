'9/10', 'tears in my eyes': Some Arsenal fans have their say on 'superb' £26m man

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira put in a superb display for Mikel Arteta's side but was then taken off with a knock as the Gunners eventually returned to the Emirates Stadium with a point.

A number of Arsenal fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Gunners' 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace this weekend and Lucas Torreira's performance earned plenty of plaudits from the Emirates Stadium faithful.

The Uruguay midfielder had been finding consistent game time hard to come by for the Gunners this term, with now-departed manager Unai Emery largely utilising him as a rotation player.

In addition, though the 23-year-old's best role is that of defensive midfielder, Emery often tried to deploy him as a box-to-box man, which didn't exactly benefit him or the team.

However, Torreira has enjoyed a new lease of life under new head coach Mikel Arteta, and in the game against the Eagles at Selhurst Park he put in another great performance in his favoured position, snuffing out opposition attacks time and time again.

In the end, the £26million signing from Sampdoria had to come off at half time due to a knock, Matteo Guendouzi taking his place, and from Arsenal holding a one-goal lead, they went on to concede and have to settle for a share of the spoils.

Here is what some Arsenal have been saying on Twitter about Torreira:

Emery should be arrested for what he was doing with Lucas Torreira. Playing a class defensive midfielder in the number 10 position. Absolutely criminal. — Bhavs (@bhavss14) 11 January 2020

Ofcourse man playing torreira out of position and unai he knows what can torreira can do on a defensive position — Gim__Z (@Gim__Z) 11 January 2020

Thoughts from the game:



-First 25 minutes: sublime.

-Fitness levels still need work.

-Solid after the red card & unlucky not to bag the winner.

-Torreira will be a huge miss. Hopefully it’s minor.

-Three games with Auba isn’t ideal, but it’s an opportunity for Martinelli. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) 11 January 2020

Torreira is the only midfielder we have who can receive the ball and turn immediately. — SamW (@SamW_AFC) 11 January 2020

We NEED Soumare.

Like we've seen today, Torreira is our only defensively sound midfielder... The only one who can successfully play CDM.

We need another option we can count on. Soumaré can play DM but would give the option of a box-to-box midfielder. Something we don't have. — J M S (@JMS_178) 11 January 2020

Someone's sat somewhere looking at Arsenal playing so well with Torreira as DM and thinking maybe he'd still be having a job had he not put so much faith in Guendouzi, played to Mesut Ozil's strength and used Torreira as a DM.



What could have been. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) 11 January 2020

We collapsed since Torreira was injured at half time. No one was offering to receive the ball from the defenders when building up — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) 11 January 2020

Then main reason why @Arsenal need a Torriera type in depth in this January window. Guendouzi can't do that job well enough in my opinion — Ayobami O'Wyse (@XperienceWYSE) 11 January 2020

Here’s a depressing statistic: Sokratis and Luiz were the only 2 players in the Arsenal team to have more possession than Torreira across the full 90 minutes.



That’s even though he went off at half-time. Gutting to lose him to injury, he’s becoming a key part of the team. — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) 11 January 2020

Need a strong CM abeg. The difference between torreira and guendouzi is staggering — Bysö (@hawt_red) 11 January 2020

Absolutely love Torreira in his natural position. Been exceptional since MA's appt. Just think Napoli thought they could have him for £25m — Sabir Ahmed (@Sabgooner) 11 January 2020

Torreira dropping a 9/10 in midfield. Tears in my eyes! My striker! — Nnamdi Obinwanne (@obisingledigit) 11 January 2020

Torreira has been superb — ‘ (@ftbl_Jake_) 11 January 2020

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put the Gunners ahead in the first break with a well-worked team goal, but Jordan Ayew brought the hosts level after the break, his effort leaving Bernd Leno with little chance after bouncing off David Luiz.

Aubameyang was then sent off following a tackle which caught Max Meyer on the left ankle, VAR overturning the initial booking given to him by referee Paul Tierney, and the final score of 1-1 saw Arteta's side remain below Roy Hodgson's charges in the Premier League table.