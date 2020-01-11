Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'9/10', 'tears in my eyes': Some Arsenal fans have their say on 'superb' £26m man

Giuseppe Labellarte
Lucas Torreira of Arsenal warms up prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira put in a superb display for Mikel Arteta's side but was then taken off with a knock as the Gunners eventually returned to the Emirates Stadium with a point.

A number of Arsenal fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Gunners' 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace this weekend and Lucas Torreira's performance earned plenty of plaudits from the Emirates Stadium faithful.

The Uruguay midfielder had been finding consistent game time hard to come by for the Gunners this term, with now-departed manager Unai Emery largely utilising him as a rotation player.

In addition, though the 23-year-old's best role is that of defensive midfielder, Emery often tried to deploy him as a box-to-box man, which didn't exactly benefit him or the team.

 

 

However, Torreira has enjoyed a new lease of life under new head coach Mikel Arteta, and in the game against the Eagles at Selhurst Park he put in another great performance in his favoured position, snuffing out opposition attacks time and time again.

In the end, the £26million signing from Sampdoria had to come off at half time due to a knock, Matteo Guendouzi taking his place, and from Arsenal holding a one-goal lead, they went on to concede and have to settle for a share of the spoils.

Here is what some Arsenal have been saying on Twitter about Torreira:

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put the Gunners ahead in the first break with a well-worked team goal, but Jordan Ayew brought the hosts level after the break, his effort leaving Bernd Leno with little chance after bouncing off David Luiz.

Aubameyang was then sent off following a tackle which caught Max Meyer on the left ankle, VAR overturning the initial booking given to him by referee Paul Tierney, and the final score of 1-1 saw Arteta's side remain below Roy Hodgson's charges in the Premier League table.

Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace speaks with Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on January 11,...

