Arsenal fans blast £80m-linked player after his antics and performance on Saturday

Wilfried Zaha has been touted for a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal fans on Twitter have blasted Wilfried Zaha for his performance and actions during Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw against their London rivals on Saturday.

Zaha started for Palace at Selhurst Park, but he was up against Arsenal's Ainsley-Maitland Niles, who put in a very strong display against the attacker.

The Daily Express previously claimed that Arsenal will make a move for Zaha this month - the whizkid has been touted around the £80 million mark by the Guardian.

Nonetheless, after watching Zaha in action yesterday, the Arsenal faithful weren't too impressed by his actions as they accused him of going down too easily and diving.

Added with that, the Arsenal supporters felt that their defender, Maitland-Niles, had the Palace man in his 'back pocket', as both teams shared the spoils.

Given that Palace's aim this season is to survive in the Premier League, it would be a surprise if they were to part ways with their main man this month.

There are teams circulating for his signature, with Tottenham also linked with the ex-Manchester United player recently, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

Whilst Zaha will more than likely still be a Palace player come the end of this transfer window. It wouldn't be a surprise if he is playing for another club in London come next summer.

Here is a selection of Arsenal fans reacting to Zaha's performance from yesterday:

Zaha pushing his international teammate’s head into another player’s knee. Stay classy. — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) January 11, 2020

Never wanted Zaha, never will. Criminally overrated footballer and a dirty cheat on top of it — Gally ™ (@AFCGally) January 11, 2020

Another very good performance from Maitland-Niles today. Zaha barely got a sniff. Bellerin has got some serious competition for the right-back spot. pic.twitter.com/t1Uq0yJsCW — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) January 11, 2020

Are we all going to pretend like we didn't notice Maitland-niles had zaha in his pocket all day..



Kid has done that to both rashford and zaha this past few weeks... Different beast I tell you.. different beast under arteta#afc — aces (@Iam_aces) January 11, 2020

Niles had Zaha in custody the whole game — Agenda King (@AFCBenji) January 11, 2020

Blatant, blatant dive from Zaha. Pathetic. — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) January 11, 2020

Zaha is SHOOK looool keeps passing it backwards — blend (@blend_afc) January 11, 2020

Ainsley Maitland-Niles Vs Palace:



0 (ZERO) times dribbled past.



Zaha was truly pocketed. Definitely my MOTM pic.twitter.com/4yr51Y447v — EL‍♀️ (@ELxAFC) January 11, 2020

Didn’t you just know Zaha was going to hit the deck in the penalty area?! — Highbury Harold (@BlackScarfAFC) January 11, 2020

Zaha is such a freak. Never want that man near this club. — Alēx (@AIex_afc) January 11, 2020

Zaha putting one on Pepe out of pure jealousy from the summer it seems #afc — Dan Godfrey (@dangodfrey_) January 11, 2020