Quick links

Arsenal

Arsenal fans blast £80m-linked player after his antics and performance on Saturday

Amir Mir
Manager Mikel Arteta of Arsenal FC reaction during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wilfried Zaha has been touted for a move to Arsenal.

Nicolas Pépé of Arsenal FC and Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on January 11, 2020 in London, United...

Arsenal fans on Twitter have blasted Wilfried Zaha for his performance and actions during Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw against their London rivals on Saturday.

Zaha started for Palace at Selhurst Park, but he was up against Arsenal's Ainsley-Maitland Niles, who put in a very strong display against the attacker. 

 

The Daily Express previously claimed that Arsenal will make a move for Zaha this month - the whizkid has been touted around the £80 million mark by the Guardian. 

Nonetheless, after watching Zaha in action yesterday, the Arsenal faithful weren't too impressed by his actions as they accused him of going down too easily and diving. 

Added with that, the Arsenal supporters felt that their defender, Maitland-Niles, had the Palace man in his 'back pocket', as both teams shared the spoils. 

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Given that Palace's aim this season is to survive in the Premier League, it would be a surprise if they were to part ways with their main man this month. 

There are teams circulating for his signature, with Tottenham also linked with the ex-Manchester United player recently, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

Whilst Zaha will more than likely still be a Palace player come the end of this transfer window. It wouldn't be a surprise if he is playing for another club in London come next summer. 

Here is a selection of Arsenal fans reacting to Zaha's performance from yesterday: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch