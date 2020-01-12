Alan Shearer responds to ex-Newcastle striker criticising Steve Bruce on Twitter

Newcastle United picked up a point at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Steve Bruce headed to Molineux without the likes of Fabian Schar, Yoshinori Muto, DeAndre Yedlin, Ki Sung-yueng, Jamaal Lacelles, Allan Saint-Maximin, Javi Manquillo and Jonjo Shelvey, with the Magpies enduring a staggering injury crisis.

Still, Bruce saw his side take the lead against Wolves, as Dwight Gayle teed up Miguel Almiron to score his second goal for the club, firing into the roof of the net with his weaker right foot.

The injuries hit again as Paul Dummett was forced off for Florian Lejeune on 13 minutes, and Wolves hit back as Joao Moutinho crossed for Leander Dendoncker to bag the equaliser.

Another injury struck with Gayle also going off in the first half, whilst Joelinton played on through injury to help his side, with Newcastle resembling the walking wounded at this point.

Ex-Newcastle striker Michael Chopra took to Twitter to question just what on earth Bruce is doing to his players in training, with more and more players going down with injury.

Chopra was shot down by an ex-Newcastle teammate though, as Alan Shearer preferred to focus on the positive result, praising Bruce and his staff for grabbing that draw despite the mounting injury list.

A good result and well done Steve and the team. https://t.co/CrEf81m4Be — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 11, 2020