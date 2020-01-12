Agency shares photo of Bruno Davidson signing for Celtic

Celtic are reported to have beaten at least two English sides to Davidson's signature.

The new representatives of Bruno Davidson have posted confirmation of the teenager's move to Celtic.

Davidson, who had been with the Edinburgh-based Hutchison Vale, was reported to have signed a three-year-deal at Celtic Park earlier this week, despite having offers from Leicester City and West Ham United (Daily Record).

But the transfer went unannounced by either of the two clubs involved.

Subscribe

And it wasn't until Friday, when the Base Soccer agency shared the following images on Instagram, that further evidence emerged.

London-based Base already represents a number of young British players, including the Celtic wingers Mikey Johnston and Daniel Arzani.

The company's main clients include Dele Alli, James Maddison and Kyle Walker.

The length of Davidson's Celtic contract is not disclosed, although it is speculated to be a three-and-a-half-year-deal (Daily Record).

The 15-year-old should join the Bhoys' development side initially, and hope to follow in the footsteps of Johnston, Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Karamoko Dembele by making it into the senior set-up at Celtic Park.