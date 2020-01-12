Quick links

Agency shares photo of Bruno Davidson signing for Celtic

Aiden Cusick
General view of Celtic Park during UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Celtic and Zenit St Petersburg at the Celtic Park on February 15, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Aiden Cusick
Celtic are reported to have beaten at least two English sides to Davidson's signature.

The new representatives of Bruno Davidson have posted confirmation of the teenager's move to Celtic.

Davidson, who had been with the Edinburgh-based Hutchison Vale, was reported to have signed a three-year-deal at Celtic Park earlier this week, despite having offers from Leicester City and West Ham United (Daily Record).

 

But the transfer went unannounced by either of the two clubs involved.

And it wasn't until Friday, when the Base Soccer agency shared the following images on Instagram, that further evidence emerged.

 
 
 
We’re delighted to welcome @brunodavidson19 to Base and many congratulations on signing for @celticfc!

London-based Base already represents a number of young British players, including the Celtic wingers Mikey Johnston and Daniel Arzani.

The company's main clients include Dele Alli, James Maddison and Kyle Walker.

head coach Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur and Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham...

The length of Davidson's Celtic contract is not disclosed, although it is speculated to be a three-and-a-half-year-deal (Daily Record).

The 15-year-old should join the Bhoys' development side initially, and hope to follow in the footsteps of Johnston, Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Karamoko Dembele by making it into the senior set-up at Celtic Park. 

