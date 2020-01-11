Quick links

West Ham 23-year-old now reportedly wanted by a third club

Issa Diop of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on January 9, 2020 in Romford, England.
West Ham United defender Issa Diop is reportedly on Manchester United’s radar.

ROMFORD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 23:Issa Diop of West Ham United during training session at Rush Green on December 23, 2019 in Romford, England.

Manchester United have reportedly joined Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for West Ham United central defender Issa Diop.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur interest

A recent report in The Express claimed of interest in Diop from Tottenham and Chelsea.

It was reported that the Blues are planning a £40 million bid for the 23-year-old centre-back, while Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho is claimed to be looking at the youngster as a replacement for Jan Vertonghen.

 

Manchester United join race

The Sun has now reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United are interested in signing the former France Under-21 international.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that the Red Devils are considering making an offer of £40 million for the former Toulouse star.

The report has also stated that Tottenham and Chelsea want to secure the services of Diop.

West Ham United stay

While Tottenham, Chelsea and United are big clubs and Diop could be tempted by them, with West Ham fighting for survival in the Premier League this season, they have to keep hold of him and cannot afford to lose him in the middle of the campaign, especially as they would struggle to find a suitable replacement.

Ayoze Perez of Leicester City battles for possession with Issa Diop of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at London Stadium on...

