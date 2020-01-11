'Ffs', 'he's better than that': Some West Brom fans rip into their own player after draw

Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion returned to The Hawthorns with a point and some of the Baggies fans weren't happy with Kyle Bartley's display.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Baggies' 2-2 draw at Charlton Athletic and Kyle Bartley's display for the Hawthorns side came under criticism.

West Brom twice went ahead against the Addicks and twice were pegged back, with the 28-year-old partly at fault for both goals scored by the hosts.

Although Bartley's overall display was not particularly poor, he was wrongfooted while marking Josh Davinson for the first equaliser, and should have done better against Tom Lockyer, whose crucial header went virtually unchallenged.

The 6ft 4in defender then spurned an opportunity to put Slaven Bilic's charges ahead once again when he headed over, as the two sides ended up sharing the spoils.

Here is what some West Brom fans have been saying on social media regarding Bartley's display:

Bartley ball watching there FFS #wba — Adam Kemshall (@A_Kemo26) 11 January 2020

We've got that clown Bartley as well. — J (@Jamie521M) 11 January 2020

- Been very poor for over a month

- Kyle Bartley is the most overrated player in the league

- Conor Townsend belongs in League One

- Semi Ajayi forgets how to play the sport every 10th match

- Matt Phillips is either really good or really bad

- Play Jonathan Bond over Johnstone — Mark Sheldon (@markdsheldon) 11 January 2020

Today shows me that we could & should make some personnel changes. Livermore was poor is harper worth a go? Bartley bad semi at 6s & 7s is it time to bring back Hegazi? Did Austin touch ball when he came on? Phillips poor again. Need to buck up or we going to end in playoffs #wba — Andrew Beech (@beechyboy90) 11 January 2020

Say what you want about Sam Johnstone and he does need to improve on the commanding of his area but why doesn't Bartley make an attempt to win the ball? Awful defending he's better than that #wba — Martyn Walters (@Martw90) 11 January 2020

Watch that second Goal again Bartley jumps then leans backward, very strange, he made no attempt to play the ball. Zonal isn’t working especially when SJ doesn’t want to move off his line. — Andy (@ChopseyWBA) 11 January 2020

Second goal looked like Bartley at fault to me. Time to give Hegazi a run??? — ian griffiths (@griffraces) 11 January 2020

Defence not immune from criticism either, a think its Bartley from what a could see who should do better for the second goal, defence is a unit & as a unit we need to be better not just Johnstone. — Sarah (@sarah_WBAx) 11 January 2020

West Brom took the lead on 22 minutes through Kenneth Zohore's individual effort but the Addicks levelled with Davison's first professional goal.

Albion then led again through Hal Robson-Kanu's deflected shot but were denied victory as Lockyer's header hit the post and went in off Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Despite missing out on two points, the Baggies returned back to the top of the Championship as Leeds United succumbed to a 2-0 loss at home to Sheffield Wednesday.