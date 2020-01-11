Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Championship

'Ffs', 'he's better than that': Some West Brom fans rip into their own player after draw

Giuseppe Labellarte
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01:
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion returned to The Hawthorns with a point and some of the Baggies fans weren't happy with Kyle Bartley's display.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01:

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Baggies' 2-2 draw at Charlton Athletic and Kyle Bartley's display for the Hawthorns side came under criticism.

West Brom twice went ahead against the Addicks and twice were pegged back, with the 28-year-old partly at fault for both goals scored by the hosts.

 

 

Although Bartley's overall display was not particularly poor, he was wrongfooted while marking Josh Davinson for the first equaliser, and should have done better against Tom Lockyer, whose crucial header went virtually unchallenged.

The 6ft 4in defender then spurned an opportunity to put Slaven Bilic's charges ahead once again when he headed over, as the two sides ended up sharing the spoils.

Here is what some West Brom fans have been saying on social media regarding Bartley's display:

West Brom took the lead on 22 minutes through Kenneth Zohore's individual effort but the Addicks levelled with Davison's first professional goal.

Albion then led again through Hal Robson-Kanu's deflected shot but were denied victory as Lockyer's header hit the post and went in off Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Despite missing out on two points, the Baggies returned back to the top of the Championship as Leeds United succumbed to a 2-0 loss at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Slaven Bilic the head coach

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch