Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho responds when told rival manager is interested in one of his players

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kyle Walker-Peters is on the radar of Crystal Palace, as confirmed by Roy Hodgson, and Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho was made aware of this on Friday.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has responded after being asked by Football London about the interest in one of his players by a rival Premier League manager.

Spurs academy graduate Kyle Walker-Peters has been a part of the Tottenham squad over the past few seasons but chances have been limited in the first team for him so far this term.

The 22-year-old has only made one appearance since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as head coach at Spurs, despite the club's lack of options at right-back.

Walker-Peters is rumoured to have been made available on loan by Tottenham and is believed to be on the radar of several Premier League sides, with Crystal Palace said to be vying with Southampton and Brighton for his services, according to Sky Sports News.

At his pre-match press conference, Palace boss Roy Hodgson provided an update on his interest in Walker-Peters as he looks to bring in a new right-back to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who left Selhurst Park in the summer.

"I know the club is working hard and I am optimistic and hopeful that we will be able to bring Kyle in," he told reporters at Palace's training ground," he told Football London. "I think he is a very talented player and I think we would benefit from his services."

At his own press conference, Mourinho was asked: "Roy Hodgson says Palace want to sign Kyle Walker-Peters. What do you say?"

The Portuguese replied: "If Mr Roy said that I am not going to deny. But I don't know, of course I believe in him and if he believes that it is because Crystal Palace are trying to do it, working on it and I will wait for news coming from my boss.

"It is good to know that Mr Roy is open about it and doesn't try to hide, so if they have that objective of course I will be informed by my people."