Steven Gerrard claims ‘long time’ interest in £2.2m player, states his plan

Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says that Borna Barisic will not leave Ibrox.

Borna Barisic of Rangers



Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told The Times that AS Roma are interested in signing Borna Barisic in the January transfer window.

However, the Liverpool legend has made it clear that Rangers will not sell the 27-year-old left-back this month.

Gerrard has said that Rangers are in talks with the Croatia international over a new contract.

Barisic joined Rangers from NK Osijek in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £2.2 million.

Gerrard told The Times when asked about Roma’s interest in Barisic: “That’s true. There has been interest in Borna for a long time, even when his form wasn’t in a place where it is right now.

"Everyone respects you’re talking about the Croatian No 1 left back and they’re a team that has massive respect around the world.”

Gerrard added: “I’m in contact with and close enough to the agent, we’ve had dialogue over the last couple of weeks.

"We realise where he is with his contract and I’d say there is low-level talks in terms of trying to get him to extend because we’re pleased with the job he’s done so far.”

Good decision from Rangers?

Barisic has had his critics, and there have been occasions when the left-back has not played well and has struggled.

However, the Croatian is in form now and is arguably the best left-back Rangers have on their books now.

With the Gers challenging bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season, Gerrard cannot afford to lose his best players this month, and it would make sense if Rangers hand Barisic a new contract and keep him at Ibrox.