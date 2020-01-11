Quick links

Steven Gerrard claims ‘long time’ interest in £2.2m player, states his plan

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates with backroom staff at full time after defeating Celtic 1-2 during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on...
Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says that Borna Barisic will not leave Ibrox.

Borna Barisic of Rangers FC in action during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.Borna Barisic of Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told The Times that AS Roma are interested in signing Borna Barisic in the January transfer window.

However, the Liverpool legend has made it clear that Rangers will not sell the 27-year-old left-back this month.

Gerrard has said that Rangers are in talks with the Croatia international over a new contract.

Barisic joined Rangers from NK Osijek in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £2.2 million.

 

Gerrard told The Times when asked about Roma’s interest in Barisic: “That’s true. There has been interest in Borna for a long time, even when his form wasn’t in a place where it is right now.

"Everyone respects you’re talking about the Croatian No 1 left back and they’re a team that has massive respect around the world.”

Gerrard added: “I’m in contact with and close enough to the agent, we’ve had dialogue over the last couple of weeks.

"We realise where he is with his contract and I’d say there is low-level talks in terms of trying to get him to extend because we’re pleased with the job he’s done so far.”

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates at full time during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Good decision from Rangers?

Barisic has had his critics, and there have been occasions when the left-back has not played well and has struggled.

However, the Croatian is in form now and is arguably the best left-back Rangers have on their books now.

With the Gers challenging bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season, Gerrard cannot afford to lose his best players this month, and it would make sense if Rangers hand Barisic a new contract and keep him at Ibrox.

Borna Barisic of Rangers FC reacts following defeat in the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

