Reported Liverpool target comments after president claimed £13m Reds bid

Ugurcan Cakir continues to be linked with Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool after shining in Turkey with Trabzonspor.

Ugurcan Cakir has played down talk of an impending move to Liverpool, telling IHA that he is more than happy with his life at Trabzonspor.

With Alisson Becker starring between the sticks, Adrian proving an inspired addition and Caoimhin Kelleher tipped for big things, the last thing Jurgen Klopp needs right now is a new goalkeeper.

Yet, despite the wealth of options between the sticks at Anfield, Cakir continues to be linked with a move to the Merseyside giants. Trabzonspor president Ahmed Agaoglu told Turkish Football this week that Liverpool had made a £13 million bid – something that is been viewed as a source of pride by the Super Lig outfit.

But how about the man himself?

Late last year, Cakir admitted that Liverpool’s interest had given him a healthy confidence boost (TRT) but, for now, it seems he has no interest in walking away from his current employers.

“I found out that big clubs are watching. (But) my goal is to help Trabzonspor. I'm happy to fight for my place, I'm proud,” the Turkey international admitted.

“A transfer is not in my mind. It's a decision for our president and our coach. Every Turkish youngster has a love of his homeland. That's why I have a Turkish flag tattooed on my arm.”

Cakir, it seems, is one to keep an eye on.

Adrian will turn 34 in January and maybe Cakir, 10 years his junior, could one day replace the veteran Spaniard and act as a more youthful alternative to Brazil number one Alisson.