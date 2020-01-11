Report: Club preparing £17m bid for Tottenham player Jose Mourinho deems 'quality'

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is contracted to Jose Mourinho's side only until the end of the season - will Spurs lose him in 2020?

With the January transfer window open and in full swing, the future of Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen is currently the subject of much speculation due to his current contract situation at Spurs.

The 27-year-old, who was already linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer, has had a fairly mixed first half of the 2019-20 season, with three goals and three assists in 24 games in all competitions, and just nine Premier League starts (Transfermarkt).

Eriksen's Spurs contract is due to expire at the end of the season and there has been no update from him about his future - and with the transfer window open, the £12.2million signing from Ajax (Transfermarkt) could either be sold this month for a fee, or the player could sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club.

According to Sky Sports News, citing Sky Italy, Serie A outfit Inter Milan met with Eriksen's agent on Friday and outlined an offer for the Denmark international, with further talks expected over the weekend about a potential deal for the Tottenham midfielder.

The report also claims that Spurs' Premier League rivals Manchester United had been linked with a £20million move for Eriksen and held discussions with Tottenham last summer, but they have apparently ruled out a move this month, leaving the Nerazzurri in pole position for the 27-year-old's services.

The Guardian, meanwhile, has claimed that Inter have offered Eriksen a four-year deal were he to join in the summer, or a four-and-a-half-year deal should they manage to snap him up this month, with the Italians prepared to offer Tottenham a fee of €20million (£17million) to get him in the current window.

The latter report adds that several other clubs besides the Serie A leaders and Europa League round of 32 competitors are interested in Eriksen, including Paris Saint-Germain, and the Dane will meet his agent in the next few days to discuss the offer.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has previously sought to play down speculation around Eriksen's future and instead focusing on his abilities, the Evening Standard quoting him as saying in December: "Every time I play him, I think he shows clearly the quality he has and he tries to help the team when he’s on the pitch which is an important thing for me, independent of his future."