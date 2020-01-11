Report: Tottenham Hotspur want a player Jurgen Klopp described as ‘outstanding’

Southampton striker Danny Ings is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

According to The Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Danny Ings from Southampton in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham are looking for a striker in the January transfer window as a result of the injury to England international striker Harry Kane.

Southampton star Ings is reported to be on the radar of Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho.

Stats

Ings struggled to make an impact at Liverpool and had injury issues, but the 27-year-old seems to be a rejuvenated figure at Southampton.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the England international striker made 23 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for the Saints, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, the former Burnley striker has made 17 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for Southampton, scoring 13 goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Praise from Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke highly of Ings when the striker left the Reds for Southampton in the summer of 2018 initially on loan, stating how he eager he was to coach him and bemoaning his injury problems at the Merseyside outfit.

Klopp told Liverpool’s official website on August 9, 2018: “He is such an outstanding boy. Honestly, if you could bottle character and spirit, his would sell worldwide - he is so incredibly positive and full of energy. But we won’t just miss his character because he is a footballer who has all the tools.

“What is clear is that in his time here he had zero luck really, certainly in my time. Before joining I tried to watch as many games on tape as I could from the season so far and Danny Ings stood out as someone I was really looking forward to coaching.”