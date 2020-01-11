Quick links

Crystal Palace

Premier League

Report: Tottenham Hotspur offered striker Jose Mourinho once described as ‘special’

Subhankar Mondal
Players of Crystal Palace arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on December 16, 2019 in London, United...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke.

Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace looks on prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on December 16, 2019 in London, United...

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham are on the hunt for a new striker this month due to the injury to Harry Kane.

The report has claimed that the North London outfit have been offered the chance to land former Villa striker Benteke.

 

Praise from Jose Mourinho

Tottenham head coach Mourinho raved about the Belgium international when he was in charge of Chelsea and the striker was at Villa.

Following the Premier League game between Chelsea and Villa at Stamford Bridge in August 2013, the Portuguese boss spoke highly of Benteke.

Mourinho said, as quoted in The Daily Mail on August 21, 2013, when asked about Villa’s tactics during the game: “They don’t play a lot. Every ball the goalkeeper kicks, so they don’t play but they created great difficulties.

“In Benteke they have a special player with special qualities. They play from him. They use this and they play on the counter-attack.”

Underwhelming signing for Tottenham Hotspur

Benteke was very good during his time at Villa, but the 29-year-old has struggled to make an impact since he left them for Liverpool in 2015.

The Belgian does not score goals regularly for Palace, and his record in recent seasons in the Premier League is pretty disappointing.

According to WhoScored, the striker scored just one goal in the Premier League last season and only three in 2017-18, and he has yet to open his account this term.

True, Benteke scored 15 times in the league for Palace back in the 2016-17, according to WhoScored, but given his recent record, he would not be a good signing at all for Spurs this month.

Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace reacts during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on December 16, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch