Tottenham Hotspur reportedly inquire about £33m player, but he’s ineligible

Andre Silva of Eintracht Frankfurt in action during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Vitoria Guimaraes and Eintracht Frankfurt at Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques on October 3,...
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Andre Silva.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Andre Silva from AC Milan in the January transfer window.

Silva is on loan at German club Eintracht Frankfurt from Italian outfit Milan at the moment.

Spurs are on the hunt for a new striker following the injury to England international Harry Kane.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham have inquired about the 24-year-old Portugal international striker, who shares the same agent as head coach Jose Mourinho.

 

Stats

Silva joined Milan from FC Porto in the summer of 2017 for an initial transfer fee reported by Eurosport to be worth £33 million.

The 24-year-old striker has failed to make an impact at the Italian club, and was on loan at Spanish outfit Sevilla last season.

According to WhoScored, the former Porto player made 25 starts and two substitute appearances in La Liga for Sevilla, scoring nine goals in the process, and he also played 314 minutes in the Europa League.

So far this season, Silva has scored three goals and provided one assist in 10 Bundesliga appearances for Frankfurt so far this campaign, and has played 361 minutes in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

However, Silva would not be eligible to play for Tottenham this season. The striker played once in Serie A for Milan this campaign before moving on loan to Frankfurt, according to WhoScored, meaning that he has already played for two different clubs this campaign.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

