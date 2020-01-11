Report: Player desperately disappointed after Leeds United spell, three clubs want him

Jack Clarke is back at Tottenham Hotspur from Leeds United.

According to The Mirror, Jack Clarke was gutted to leave Leeds United and go back to Tottenham Hotspur in the middle of the season.

It has been reported that the winger was “desperately disappointed” that he did not get enough playing time at Leeds during the first half of the 2019-20 campaign.

However, according to the report, the 19-year-old still loves the club he is a fan of, and attended the Whites' FA Cup tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium to support Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Disappointing Leeds United spell

Clarke enjoyed a breakthrough season at Leeds in 2018-19 and joined Tottenham from the Championship in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Mirror to be worth £10 million.

The 19-year-old, who can also operate as a forward, made two appearances in the EFL Cup and played only 19 minutes in the Championship for the Whites this season, according to WhoScored.

In demand

It made sense for Tottenham to recall Clarke from Leeds, and, according to The Mirror, the North London outfit plan to send the youngster back out on loan again for the second half of the season.

Derby County, Queens Park Rangers and Millwall are reportedly interested in Clarke.