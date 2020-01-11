Quick links

Report: Player desperately disappointed after Leeds United spell, three clubs want him

Subhankar Mondal
Jack Harrison celebrates with Jack Clarke of Leeds United after scoring the second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on...
Jack Clarke is back at Tottenham Hotspur from Leeds United.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

According to The Mirror, Jack Clarke was gutted to leave Leeds United and go back to Tottenham Hotspur in the middle of the season.

It has been reported that the winger was “desperately disappointed” that he did not get enough playing time at Leeds during the first half of the 2019-20 campaign.

However, according to the report, the 19-year-old still loves the club he is a fan of, and attended the Whites' FA Cup tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium to support Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

 

Disappointing Leeds United spell

Clarke enjoyed a breakthrough season at Leeds in 2018-19 and joined Tottenham from the Championship in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Mirror to be worth £10 million.

The 19-year-old, who can also operate as a forward, made two appearances in the EFL Cup and played only 19 minutes in the Championship for the Whites this season, according to WhoScored.

In demand

It made sense for Tottenham to recall Clarke from Leeds, and, according to The Mirror, the North London outfit plan to send the youngster back out on loan again for the second half of the season.

Derby County, Queens Park Rangers and Millwall are reportedly interested in Clarke.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United arrives prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on November 02, 2019 in Leeds, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

